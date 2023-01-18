UFC Fight Card: Teixeira vs Hill UFC 283 Rio De Janeiro Full Fight Card

The most entertaining MMA promotion in the world travels to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for another lovely UFC fight card this weekend. The upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view fight card is headlined by the 205-pound title fight combat between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal, while the co-main event brings the fourth fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, where “Figgy” defends the 125-pound strap.

Magomed Ankalaev fought Jan Blachowicz to a draw, so Dana White instantly gave Teixeira and Hill a shot. This might be the last chance for Glover to wrap the belt around his waist, so this UFC fight card is to be or not to be for the Brazilian BJJ expert!

UFC 283 Fight Card Date And Time

The first pay-per-view event of the year 2023 is going to take place on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The UFC fight card time is 6 PM ET (midnight CET). Glover Teixeira Vs Jamahal Hill’s card is going to bring many entertaining matches, as there is a lot of chute boxe fighters on this card. They are known for standing and banging, fighting toe-to-toe, so you might expect many knockouts.

Please take a look at the whole UFC fight card, let’s hope there won’t be last-minute changes this time. UFC 283 prelims are divided into early prelims and preliminary card, while there will be five combats in the main part of this PPV. Please take a look at the UFC full fight card below.

If @GloverTeixeira & @JamahalH have their way, the #UFC283 main event won't be needing the judges 💥 — UFC (@ufc) January 18, 2023

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (205 pounds): Glover Teixeira (33-8-0) vs. Jamahal Hill (11-1-0)

UFC Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) vs. Brandon Moreno (20-6-2)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gilbert Burns (20-5-0) vs. Neil Magny (27-9-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jéssica Andrade (23-9-0) vs. Lauren Murphy (16-5-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Paul Craig (16-5-1) vs. Johnny Walker (19-7-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Maurício Rua (27-13-1) vs. Ihor Potieria (18-3-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Gregory Rodrigues (13-4-0) vs. Brunno Ferreira (9-0-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Thiago Moisés (16-6-0) vs. Melquizael Costa (19-5-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gabriel Bonfim (13-0-0) vs. Mounir Lazzez (11-2-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Jailton Almeida (17-2-0) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-7-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Terrance McKinney (13-4-0) vs. Ismael Bonfim (18-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Warlley Alves (14-5-0) vs. Nicolas Dalby (20-4-1)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Josiane Nunes (9-1-0) vs. Zarah Fairn (6-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Luan Lacerda (12-1-0) vs. Cody Stamann (20-5-1)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Daniel Marcos (13-0-0) vs. Saimon Oliveira (18-4-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC 282 PPV Event?

Glover Teixeira is 43 years old, this is his last chance to become the champion. Moreno vs Figgy 4 will show who’s a better fighter, as they fought once to a draw, Moreno scored a win, but Figgy won once too. Andrade looking to score another win, while Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker vs Paul Craig is a typical striker vs grappler match-up.

You will also see Mauricio Rua’s final fight inside the Octagon. Terrance McKinney vs Ismael Bonfim is gonna be a banger, Terrance is super-aggressive and he always fights for the fans. There are tons of high-level combats coming up!

Please relax next to your watching device and enjoy watching UFC 283 on Saturday. Lads, UFC Rio de Janeiro looks like a very promising event!