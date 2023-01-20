Glover Teixeira Vs Jamahal Hill Weigh-Ins: UFC 283 All The News And Updates

Unfortunately, there was no UFC 283 press conference, but there were sketchy statements at the UFC 283 media day. The UFC 283 weigh-in is the final step before the fighters meet each other inside the Octagon on Saturday.

UFC 283 Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the UFC 283 weigh-in results. So many fighters are going to step on the scale at Glover Teixeira Vs Jamahal Hill’s weigh-in. You can watch it on the UFC’s YouTube channel, it kicks off at 7 AM ET. Let’s take a look at the UFC 283 full fight card.

Also, both halves of the main event hit the scale, so the 205-pound combat between Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira is now official. Plus we have more great news – every single fighter that competes at the UFC 283 PPV card hit the scale, there were no weigh-in misses!

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (205 pounds): Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5)

UFC Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jéssica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN 2, UFC On Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Maurício Rua (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (205)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Thiago Moisés (155.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (155)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 6 PM ET, midnight CET)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Jailton Almeida (232) vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov (263)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Ismael Bonfim (156)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Daniel Marcos (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

The UFC weigh-in today looked pretty interesting, but please, don’t miss watching UFC 283 pay-per-view on Saturday at 6 PM ET! This is the first PPV of 2023!