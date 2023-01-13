Sean Strickland Vs Nassourdine Imavov Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night 217 All The News And Updates

The UFC fight night 217 press conference was very fun thanks to Sean Strickland’s funny statements, but there is one more final step before the fighters test their skills inside the Octagon – the UFC fight night weigh-in.

The UFC weigh-in today will take place today, and we’re about to see whether everybody is going to hit the scale. Here are more details about the UFC fight night 217 full fight card, and you can check here how to watch UFC on ESPN+ 75.

UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the UFC fight night weigh-in results. The weigh-in gets underway at 9 AM PT (noon ET), and you can watch on the MMAJunkie’s official YouTube channel. Don't forget, the fighter can weigh one pound above the limit, which means that, for example, 126 pounds is fine for 125-pound bout.

Both halves of the main event hit the scale, so Imavov vs Strickland bout is now official. Nassourdine is lighter than Sean, but let's see what happens tomorrow.

Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 AM CET, ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nassourdine Imavov (194) vs. Sean Strickland (204)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (135.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Umar Nurmagomedov (135) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (183)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mateusz Rębecki (155.5) vs. Nick Fiore (155)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mateus Mendonça (134.5) vs. Javid Basharat (136)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Allan Nascimento (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Daniel Argueta () vs. Nick Agguire (145.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Charles Johnson ()

Flyweight (125 pounds): Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Sijara Eubanks () – cancelled due to Eubanks' weight issues

Don't miss the first event of 2023, the UFC is getting back with a lovely card! There will be many great battles after three weeks of holiday break!