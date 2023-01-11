Imavov Vs Strickland Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 75 Live Online Or TV?

UFC is finally returning after three weeks of a break with a pretty much surprising UFC on ESPN+ 75, which is headlined by the 205-pound bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. Kelvin Gastelum was forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury, so Strickland hops in to save the event. It is a very brave move, as he is a 185-pound competitor. Cruising 20 pounds north is never easy, and Strickland’s courage is on point!

UFC On ESPN+ 75 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription is 9.99 dollars. The price of the yearly subscription is only 99.99 dollars, which means you can save 20 dollars if you decide to pay one year ahead. But here is the positive side of the purchase – you can follow every single UFC fight card, and preliminaries of PPVs. Make sure you “waste” this money, it is one of the best investments to make!

The price of the Disney Bundle remained the same –13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). This might be the best pick for fans from the United States of America. You can watch many other shows, plus the price is affordable!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC On ESPN+ 75 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is your number 1 choice, as you’ll enjoy every single UFC fight night card for lousy 11.99 bucks per month (114.99 dollars is the price of the annual package)! You can spare 30 dollars, this is no joke!

Let me discuss other positive aspects of the UFC on Fight Pass. You can travel through time for less than a cup of coffee and enjoy re-watching every single UFC event. This is an amazing investment for numerous reasons!

The UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Are you interested in young guns, new blood, and potential upcoming prospects? Would you like to follow other promising promotions and check who might be the next UFC or Bellator contender? Give UFC on Fight Pass a shot, you won’t regret it!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN+ 75 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole event. Just relax and sit next to your watching device at 4 PM ET on Saturday if your local internet service provider has ESPN+ in the offer. This is the first event of the year 2023, it simply has to be perfect!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can watch baseball, NHL, NFL, and many other sports. Bring it on lads!

Some local channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Maybe you should call your local internet service provider or check their schedule. I am advising you to do so.

Is There Any UFC On ESPN+ 75 Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to piracy for life! Just forget about the illegal links and purchase your ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass subscription. Don’t ask us about non-legal stuff, our answer is “never”!

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN+ 75?

Well, the main event of the evening will probably turn into tactical warfare, but this is Imavov’s first five-round combat, while Strickland is known for great technicality and counters, so this could easily advance into championship rounds. Another technical warfare that will probably last for 15 minutes is the combat between Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington.

Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson and Roman Kopylov vs Punahele Soriano are typical examples of striker vs grappler match-ups, so a submission or a knockout victory should be heading your way. Umar Nurmagomedov’s superior top control might be the dominant factor in his fight against Raoni Barcelos, he’s a heavy favorite for a reason!

Our new main event matchup! Your updated #UFCVegas67 poster has landed! pic.twitter.com/HCQx2t8zTO — UFC (@ufc) January 11, 2023

Preliminary Card

Javid Basharat and Mateusz Rebecki are heavy-handed fighters and massive favorites in their bouts. Rebecki squares off against an undefeated Nick Fiore, while a shoot boxer Mateus Mendonca is a master of controlling the central line, so he might give Javid a hard time.

Alhassan is always fishing for a knockout, but Ribeiro’s counters are awesome. You should see a knockout blow in this one. Also, Jimmy Flick is known for superb submissions, he might attempt a flying triangle choke against the former LFA champion Charles Johnson!

Priscila Cachoeira vs Sijara Eubanks opens the card – Priscila will try to go for a knockout from the early stages of the match, while Eubanks mastered top control and wrestling transitions – an entertaining fight to watch for sure. Daniel Argueta vs Isaac Dulgarian is one of the toughest fights for betting, while Allan Nascimento shouldn’t have a hard time outworking Carlos Hernandez.

Ladies and gentlemen, the first event of the year 2023 are heading your way! Please sit next to your watching device and enjoy one of the most unpredictable fight cards ever. Yes, there are heavy favorites on this one, but punches and kicks will talk inside the Octagon!