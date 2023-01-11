UFC Fight Night 217 Card: Strickland Vs Imavov UFC Las Vegas Full Fight Card

There was no UFC fight card last weekend. There were no for three weeks due to holidays, but the greatest promotion in the world finally returns with an amazing UFC fight card this weekend.

Nassourdine Imavov vs Sean Strickland’s fight card takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 14th, 2022, but there were some problems recently. Kelvin Gastelum was set to meet “The Russian Sniper”, but he had to pull out of the combat, so Sean Strickland accepted the short notice call.

Strickland is the first fighter in the modern UFC era to close the year and start the upcoming UFC year with the main event of the evening. It makes Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov’s fight card even better!

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

The UFC fight night fight card date is January 14th, 2022 (Saturday), while the UFC event kicks off at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET). Here is a brief look at the UFC full fight card!

Card update for #UFCVegas67 this Saturday! ▪️ Due to injury, Kelvin Gastelum has been removed from the main event

▪️ Sean Strickland will now face Imavov over five rounds

▪️ The bout will now take place at light heavyweight — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 10, 2023

Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 AM CET, ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nassourdine Imavov (12-3-0) vs. Sean Strickland (25-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Dan Ige (15-6-0) vs. Damon Jackson (22-4-1)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Punahele Soriano (9-2-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (9-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Ketlen Vieira (13-2-0) vs. Raquel Pennington (14-8-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Umar Nurmagomedov (15-0-0) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-3-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Abdul Razak Alhassan (11-5-0) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (10-2-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mateusz Rębecki (16-1-0) vs. Nick Fiore (6-0-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mateus Mendonça (10-0-0) vs. Javid Basharat (13-0-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Allan Nascimento (19-6-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (8-1-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Daniel Argueta (8-1-0) vs. Nick Agguire (7-0-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jimmy Flick (16-5-0) vs. Charles Johnson (12-3-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Priscila Cachoeira (12-4-0) vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-7-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 67?

The main event of the evening looks amazing, but this short-notice bout between Strickland and Imavov is very hard to predict, as both fighters are very technical and tactical. Yet, if you like a striker vs grappler match-up, I’d kindly advise you to pay close attention to Damon Jackson vs Dan Ige and Roman Kopylov vs Punahele Soriano.

Umar Nurmagomedov shouldn’t have a hard time against Raoni Barcelos thanks to his great top control skills, while Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington will probably last for three rounds.

Preliminary Card

Many expect dominant victories from high-level prospects Mateusz Rebecki and Javid Basharat, but they are dealing with tricky opponents, so their fights are going to be fireworks. Also, Alhassan vs Ribeiro looks like a potential knockout-ending fight.

Allan Nascimento is a cardio machine with excellent defense, so he’s probably going to take part in a technical fight against Carlos Hernandez. Isaac Dulgarian is making his professional debut versus the very tough Daniel Argueta.

A submission specialist Jimmy Flick meets the former LFA champ, Charles Johnson. One way or another, this fight will hardly last for three rounds. Priscila Cachoeira vs Sijara Eubanks will probably be a banger, as Priscila is known for her aggression, while “SARJ” suffered a lot of damage throughout her career, so there is a big possibility of ending the fight before the final bell.

Please check here for potential UFC Vegas 67 streaming options and don’t forget to sit next to your TV at 4 PM ET on Saturday. It is time to enjoy yourself after a long break! Don’t miss this UFC Las Vegas card!