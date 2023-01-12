UFC Fight Night 217: Strickland Vs Imavov Press Conference

The UFC Vegas 67 took a massive blow, as Kelvin Gastelum had to withdraw from the fight against Nassourdine Imavov due to an injury. Sean Strickland hoped to save the event, and he’ll headline the main event in 205-pound combat against an up-and-coming French contender.

The UFC press conference was pretty fun, but let’s start from the beginning. Gastelum pulled out on Monday, so there were not many interviews before the combat, as everybody expected Imavov vs Gastelum’s main event. Yet, here are some interesting pre-fighting UFC fight night Las Vegas facts.

Pre-Fighting Facts

As expected, Sean Strickland remains the master of controversial statements. For him, Nassourdine Imavov is “a French”, and there’s a big history of “cowardice”. Please listen to this interview, I guarantee you’ll laugh you’re a** off. Sean’s Instagram and Twitter have been banned a few times in the past thanks to his vocabulary too.

Nassourdine Imavov Vs Sean Strickland’s press conference aired yesterday, Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, on the MMA Junkie’s channel. Please check this playlist to see the most entertaining moments from the UFC Vegas 67 presser!

The Greatest UFC Fight Night 217 Moments

Let’s be honest, one can always expect funny words from Sean Strickland. But he tried to copycat Conor McGregor by mentioning Nassourdine Imavov’s nationality. Strickland wondered “what is the French best at”, and replied with “I give up”. Also, many insults were thrown, and Strickland’s trash talk went a bit too far this time.

Imavov was “fired up” by Sean Strickland’s “big mouth”. He looked surprised throughout the media day interview, but let’s be honest, Strickland is a master of talking and making people laugh.

The submission specialist Damon Jackson squares off against Dan Ige in the co-main event of the evening. Jackson plans to “do homework in a climb to the title”. On the other hand, his opponent Dan Ige “feels written off after a three-fight losing skid”. If you look at the bookies, Ige is a slight favorite, but the Hawaiian will have to keep this fight standing if he plans to win.

Roman Kopylov is a master of wrestling and top control, but he “seeks a stand-up battle with Punahele Soriano”. Punahele Soriano is excited to “set the tone” for the Xtreme Couture at UFC Fight Night 217.

At the moment, Ketlen Vieira is the number 2 title contender, but she’s not even thinking of a title shot. The Brazilian just responded with “nothing was told” when asked about a potential title match-up. On the other hand, number 7 contender Raquel Pennington sees her Muay Thai opponent Ketlen Vieira as a “stepping stone” to a second title shot.

Raoni Barcelos believes victory over Umar Nurmagomedov will push him to a title shot. Umar didn’t talk too much about the upcoming fight with Barcelos, and he offered an emotional reaction to Khabib retiring from the sport of MMA.

Dana White Faces Media After Slapping Wife

I know you didn’t expect this, but one of the most entertaining moments of this presser was Dana White’s response to the New Year’s altercation with his wife.

Let’s remember, the two took part in the New Year’s party, and a lot of alcohol was involved. The wife slapped the UFC president, and Dana fired back with two slaps, and successfully landed another shot, winning the slap fight battle against his wife with a dominant score of 10-8.

Yet, there was a lot of drama all over the MMA media, and many people attacked Dana White because of his behavior. The two later said that they settled things up, claiming that they have never had such a situation during their 30 years of marriage.

But the MMA community is still intrigued due to this incident, especially because Dana White’s Power Slap League kicks off this weekend. When asked about this, the UFC head honcho took full responsibility and told that “people should not be defending him” for his actions.

Please stay tuned to NYFights for the latest UFC fight night news! Here's more info on UFC Fight Night 217 full fight card, plus here are your UFC Vegas 67 streaming options, depending on your geolocation.