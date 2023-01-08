Brandun Lee Scores A Mediocre Fourth Rd TKO

Serving as one of the features being shown live on the Showtime Sports YouTube page, 23-year-old super lightweight Brandun Lee (27-0) scored a fourth-round TKO over Diego Luque (21-11-2).

Brandon Lee appeared to be more patient at the beginning of the round, but that lasted about thirty seconds before he started to unleash his offense. A growing concern is that Lee leaves his left hand low, and during some of those clinches, he was hit with clean right hands similar to the one that knocked him down in the last fight. In the second, Lee started to intensify his offense, and the crowd began to get frustrated as they felt the fight should already be over. Luque took more punishment, and the end appeared to be near.

In the third round, Lee applied more pressure and landed a straight right hand that rocked Luque back onto the ropes and was later saved by the bell. Lee was doing everything he could to get the stoppage, but Luque was tough and kept coming at him. In the fourth round, although Lee was landing a ton of punches from his 1-2 combinations, he was again getting hit cleanly with that overhand right. He will have to continue to work on that, as the next-level opponents will expose that flaw. After Lee landed a flurry of punches, Luque’s corner threw in the towel. Brandon Lee wins by fourth-round TKO.

This wasn’t a great performance by Lee, and it’s hard to say where he will go next. With twenty-seven fights under his belt, it’s time to take the training wheels off and throw him in there with the top names to see what he really has. With a division that seems to be loaded with talent, it's hard to say where he fits with the big names, but the time is now to find out.

