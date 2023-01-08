Connect with us

News

Gervonta Davis Postfight: Gervonta v Ryan Garcia Will Be April 15, Maybe

News

Jaron Boots Ennis Postfight: I'll Be Champ & Undisputed at 3-4 Weights

News

Boots Ennis, Demetrius Andrade Win Before Gervonta Fight

News USA

Brandun Lee Scores A Mediocre Fourth Rd TKO

News USA Worldwide

Rashidi Ellis Looks To Shine On 'Tank' vs. Garcia Showtime PPV

News

When Does Jake Paul Fight? Soon, Jake Paul v Nate Diaz

News USA

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Fight Preview

News USA Worldwide

FALKENTALK: Gervonta Davis’ Fate Is Up To You  

News USA

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Live Stream, Fight Card & Date

News Worldwide

RIP Pele (1940-2022): The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

News

Gervonta Davis Postfight: Gervonta v Ryan Garcia Will Be April 15, Maybe

Published

11 hours ago

on

Gervonta Davis Postfight: Gervonta v Ryan Garcia Will Be April 15, Maybe

Gervonta Davis postfight took queries from the press following his TKO win over Héctor Luis García at Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC. Nah, he didn’t want excessive credit for the stoppage. “I’m feeling good, we went to the next, man, ready for Ryan Garcia.”

Is Ryan next, for real? “If it was up to me, Ryan is definitely next,” the winner stated. “We somewhat got everything going in the right direction, we’re just waiting for Ryan to accept on his side, and let’s get the job done!”

Asked about Ryan Garcia, and Jake Paul, who said he thinks Ryan will stop Gervonta, Gervonta Davis postfight responded: “Jake Paul is a clown and Ryan is a baby clown. Tell them to get ready, that’s what they do, they like to try to get fame off other peoples’ victories. There should be no more talking, it should be working.”

Is April 15 the day? “(Ryan) already said it, I be ready, no more talking, let’s sign on the dotted line.”

Gervonta Davis and Héctor Luis García fought on Jan. 7, 2023

Gervonta Davis postfight said he's all ready to fight Ryan Garcia next

The 135 pounder said naw, he didn’t really realize that he’d hurt Garcia THAT bad. He figured he’d come out in round nine and finish the deal…and then he saw that Garcia couldn’t continue.

No one brought up the TMZ fodder from last week, by the way.

The winner said that he didn’t think the fight was close as some did, until he pulled away, because Garcia mostly scored with jabs. The winner said he felt Garcia was looking to set him up, so he took his time. Coach Calvin Ford said he was mightily impressed at certain points, when Gervonta got some clever angles on the loser.

Gervonta Davis postfight didn’t take the bait on Devin Haney saying he beat up and booted Héctor Luis García. He saw jabs in the clip Haney showed, he said, and “he didn’t do what I did, damn sure didn’t do what I did. That guy he said he didn’t know where he was at. They sparred twice.”

As to his strategy, he said, “I had to figure him out, I really didn’t wanna throw shots and leave myself open, I feel he’s a technical fighter, so I didn’t wanna leave myself open,” he said, noting that because he’s light skinned he prefers not to get hit and marked up.

 

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading