Jose Ramirez & Jose Pedraza Meet In Fresno Tonight On ESPN+

Jose Ramirez 139.8 vs. Jose Pedraza 140

(Vacant WBO International Junior Welterweight Title— 12 Rounds)

Richard Torrez Jr. 228.2 lbs vs. Allen Melson 201.8 lbs

(Heavyweight— 6 Rounds)

Joet Gonzalez 125.8 lbs vs. Jeo Santisima 125.2 lbs

(Vacant WBO International Featherweight Title— 10 Rounds)

Gabriel Flores Jr. 131.6 lbs vs. Abraham Montoya 131.8 lbs

(Junior Lightweight— 10 Rounds)

Hector Tanajara 135 lbs vs. Miguel Contreras 134.2 lbs

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

Karlos Balderas 134.2 lbs vs. Aelio Mesquita 131.2 lbs

(Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

Javier Martinez 161.8 lbs vs. Donte Stubbs 163 lbs

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

Charlie Sheehy 134.2 lbs vs. Johnny Bernal 135 lbs

(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)

Antonio Mireles 259.4 lbs vs. Brandon Hughes 282.4 lbs

(Heavyweight — 4 Rounds)

