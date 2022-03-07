Fightnight Live Is BACK! Bouts Honoring Xavier Porter Stream Friday, March 11

FLO SPORTS FIGHTNIGHT LIVE PARTNERS WITH KINGS PROMOTIONS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FIGHTS ON MARCH 11, LIVE FROM WIND CREEK BETHLEHEM

FloSports subscription plans start at $12.50 per month; Undercard bouts carried on FNL and Everlast Facebook pages

ANNAPOLIS, MD (March 7, 2022) – The FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE powered by Everlast “Spring Flurry” continues Friday, March 11, as the popular, fan-friendly platform partners with Kings Promotions for an eight-bout card on FloCombat and Facebook.

The run of action continues to honor the late, great FIGHTNIGHT LIVE analyst and NYC boxing enthusiast Xavier Porter, who passed away suddenly on Jan. 29, 2022.

The March 11 show will air live on FloCombat with undercard action on the Everlast and FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook pages. The opening bell is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Wind Creek Bethlehem.

Additional dates will be announced imminently.

“Coming off a great show in the last week of February, we’re excited to be back in action with Marshall Kauffman and a great Kings Promotions card as we continue to honor our friend, X,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“Wind Creek is a great venue, Siddique Farooqi will bring the energy on the blow-by-blow and the venerable Michael Woods is back to provide great analysis as we remember his broadcast partner and our friend during this run of shows.”

This Friday, super middleweights Ryan Adams (8-4-1, 6 KOs, St. Louis, MO) and Khainell Wheeler (6-1, 5 KOs, Bethlehem, PA) clash in the eight-round headliner on the Kings Promotions card.

In the eight-round co-feature, Kenny Robles (8-1, 3 KOs) of Staten Island, NY, battles the experienced Naim Nelson (14-5, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a junior welterweight contest. Jonathan Rodriquez (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Julian Gonzalez (5-0, 5 KOs) of Reading, PA, Quadir Albright (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia and emerging women’s sensation LeAnna Cruz (1-0) of Bethlehem all put their unblemished records on the line in separate contests.

“The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE crew always does a professional job and features a production which tells the stories of these young warriors,” said promoter Marshall Kauffman. “We’re thrilled to be able to work with their team and provide a big-time platform for these prospects on FloSports.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the 7 p.m. card featuring eight scheduled bouts will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts more than 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 443,000.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 850 fighters and 24 promotions during 56 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Mark Fratto and Linacre Media out of Annapolis, MD, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: www.FloSports.tv.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Deontay Wilder and Dustin Poirier, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.