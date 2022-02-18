Flo Sports FightNight Live Announces Four Shows In The Next Five Weeks Beginning With February 24

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Feb. 18, 2022) – The 2022 regional boxing scene is about to heat up, and FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE powered by Everlast has announced an early Spring thaw. The popular, fan-friendly platform is set for four fight cards over the next five weeks – a run of action that will honor the late, great FIGHTNIGHT LIVE analyst and NYC boxing enthusiast Xavier Porter, who passed away suddenly on Jan. 29, 2022.

It all starts with a Thursday, Feb. 24 card headlined by Top Rank Philly heavyweight Sonny Conto (8-0, 7 KOs) – an outstanding Joe Hand Promotions card will air live on FloCombat with undercards on the Everlast and FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook pages. The opening bell is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday at Live! Hotel and Casino in South Philadelphia. Additional dates will be announced imminetly.

“We were shocked and devastated by our friend Xavier’s sudden passing, and his memory and lifelong passion inspires this run of shows for us. We know no better way to honor the X-Man than to turn on the lights, fire up the cameras, get back in the ring and hit the bell. Portions of our proceeds will be delivered immediately to his family during this run,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We can’t wait for the bell to sound; we’ve been around Sonny Conto since his amateur days and have featured him on our pro platform several times before. His star continues to rise and it has been outstanding to work with the true pros at Joe Hand Promotions.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the 7 p.m. card featuring eight scheduled bouts will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts more than 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 443,000.

Next Thursday, Conto puts his impressive undefeated streak on the line against Mike Marshall (6-2-1, 4 KOs) of Danbury, CT, in a six-round heavyweight main event. Super lightweights Daiyaan Butt (10-1, 5KO’s) of Philadelphia and Bryce Mills (7-1, 4KO’s) of Liverpool, NY, will battle six rounds where Butt will look to extend his three fight winning streak. Lightweight Jordon Murphy (1-0, 1KO) of Bensalem, PA, will be making his second professional appearance while super lightweight Christopher Burgos (3-4-1, 1KO) is featured, among others.

“Philadelphia has long been recognized for its outstanding fighters. We’re excited to feature some of our current true Philly warriors in our upcoming Live! Card, and showcase them to the world via FloCombat,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re thrilled to be able to work with the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE team to provide a major platform for these prospects to showcase their talent.”

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 840 fighters and 23 promotions during 55 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, MD, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: www.FloSports.tv.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Deontay Wilder and Dustin Poirier, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.