Cesar Francis In Main Event; ProBox Promotions Back March 25 in Plant City, Florida

140-POUND CONTENDER MOHAMED MIMOUNE TO BATTLE UNDEFEATED CESAR FRANCIS IN PROBOX PROMOTIONS HEADLINER ON MARCH 25

LIVE FROM PROBOX EVENTS CENTER IN PLANT CITY, FLORIDA

Tickets On Sale Now!

PLANT CITY, Florida (March 8, 2022): Following a stacked event in front of a sold-out crowd in February, ProBox Promotions looks to continue its momentum as Mohamed “The Problem” Mimoune (22-4, 3 KOs) battles super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis (9-0, 6 KOs) in a ten-round headline attraction on Friday, March 25.

The card unfolds at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Some of the best ascending talent in the game today will be in the spotlight. Details on which ProBox prospects are gloving up that night, as well as streaming information, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Mimoune vs. Francis are on sale now, priced at $75, $100, $125, $150, $200 and $250, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at TicketLeap.com or by clicking here.

Mimoune is a crafty southpaw who fights under the Roy Jones Jr. Promotions banner. His last time out, in February 2020, Mimoune fought for the WBC International super lightweight crown, one of various regional titles the Frenchman fought for since starting his pro career in 2010. The 34-year-old understands he needs to shine in order to get a world title opportunity before time runs out.

“I am in a super-good mindset currently,” said Mimoune. “I’m focused on the fight and determined. I’m looking forward to being in the ring. The only information that I have on my foe is the fact that he’s undefeated so far. If you haven’t seen me, I’m a fighter who gives everything in the ring.”

“I’m looking for a great fight from Mimoune and Francis,” said Jones Jr. “Mohamed has been there for a minute. I’m happy to see him get another opportunity because he’s been robbed a few times. The opponent is a very good opponent. It’s a great fight between two guys. To me, it’s fifty-fifty!”

Francis, a Brooklyn resident from Panama, had a career-best win his last time out. In October 2021, “The Rainman” defeated unbeaten Jose Roman at Barclays Center. The 31-year-old Francis has remained undefeated since turning pro in 2017 and plans to remain so following this step-up faceoff.

“I was gratefully humbled by the opportunity to be in the main event,” said Francis. “You can place me in any slot on any show, and everyone will remember and enjoy my performance. I need challenges. Mimoune is a man with two hands that’s coming to fight, and that’s all I need to know.”

# # #

Mimoune vs. Francis is a 10-round super lightweight fight presented by ProBox Promotions. The event takes place Friday, March 25 at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Streaming information will be announced shortly.

About ProBox Promotions

ProBox Promotions is a Florida-based company founded by entrepreneur Garry Jonas out of a desire to combine his love of boxing with business marketing to develop a revolutionary way to promote the sport. The company boasts an impressive stable of fighters that includes Erickson Lubin, Najee Lopez, Casey Dixon, Julio Solis, the Valle Brothers Marques and Dominic, and more.