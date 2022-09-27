Circle on Your Calendar, Fightnight Live Is Back on Saturday, Oct. 1

On Friday night, after I did color analysis for the Fightnight Live show at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, PA, I took off my headset, and walked right over to the promoter of the event, Marshall Kauffman. “THAT was a great card,” I told him, excitedly shaking his hand, because I was amped at the fact that every bout had brought something to the table, and the main event delivered action galore.

“Wait'll you see what we got next week,” Kauffman responded.

It so happens that I will, and you can, too, because Fightnight Live is back on Saturday, with more fights put together by Marshall and King's. Here is a release which informs you of the talent set to strut their stuff from Philly on Saturday:

RUN IT BACK: FIGHTNIGHT LIVE CONTINUES ITS SLATE OF FALL BRAWLS WITH KINGS PROMOTIONS IN SOUTH PHILLY ON SATURDAY

Series is Powered by Everlast; FloSports subscription plans start at $12.50 per month.

Online: https://www.flocombat.com/events/7832865-fight-night-live-kings-promotions

Online: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 27, 2022) – South Philadelphia is the place to be on Saturday, Oct. 1, as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast comes back less than a week later to continue its schedule of Autumn Action. Three-straight weekends of Fall Brawls continue on FloCombat and Facebook as the fan-friendly platform partners with King’s Boxing once again, this time for an excellent eight-bout expedition live from 2300 Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

“Our 65th show continues our schedule of three fights in three weeks and this one features one of our favorites, Christian Carto, and a host of others who have proven KO power,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We had an outstanding time last week with Marshall Kauffman and the King’s Promotions stable upstate and we know 2300 Arena will be electric on Saturday. Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods – founder of NYFIGHTS.com – will be on the call to make certain of it.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, Saturday’s 7 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 442,000.

At 2300 Arena on Saturday, Philly favorite Carto (19-1, 13 KOs) takes part in the eight-round main event against once-beaten Hector Andres Sosa (14-1, 8 KOs).

Carto – 25 years old and in his sixth year as a professional – has quality wins over Alonso Melendez (14-1) and James Smith (12-1) and is coming off of two-consecutive first round stoppage victories.

Power punchers Atif Oberlton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Philly, Kenny Robles (9-2, 3 KOs) of Staten Island, Quadir Albright (6-0, 6 KOs) of South Philly and Kashon Huchinson (9-5, 2 KOs) of Reading, Pa., are among those matched tough in separate bouts on Saturday.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 975 fighters and 26 promotions during 64 live event broadcasts from 27 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

