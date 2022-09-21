Watch Fightnight Live on FloCombat FRIDAY NIGHT

Friday Night Fights are back, in the form of Fightnight Live, the production platform featuring 10-1 Jonathan Rodriguez battling 15-3-1 Oscar Vasquez from Wind Creek in Bethlehem, PA.

Kings Promotions, helmed by Marshall Kauffman and Dr. Andrew Foy, is assembling a card which boasts up ‘n coming talent from the pugilistic hotbed state of Pennsylvania, and beyond.

Bantamweight Rodriguez stepped up in 2020 and took a “bubble fight” against 8-0 Manuel Flores, where he got stopped in round six of a step up opportunity. He’s looked to tighten up the defense and wants to continue his progression on the Friday Fightnight Live.

Reading based Julian Gonzalez is 6-0-1 and will have a healthy contingent of rooters present at Wind Creek. “I was born and raised out of Reading, PA, from a family that loves boxing so I was always around it,” he told NYFIGHTS. “I walked into my first boxing gym, Kings Gym at 11 years old, and grew a love for the sport as a fighter and I’ve been been a fighter ever since!”

Here is a release from Fightnight Live, the creation of Linacre Media and Mark Fratto:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 21, 2022) – It’s late September and class is in full swing for FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast. The Fall 2022 slate continues with consistency as the popular pugilistic platform is set to deliver three-straight weekends of action, beginning with Friday night fights live from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.

“With three fights in the next three weeks and four total between now and Thanksgiving, we’re pleased to deliver a ton of fall fisticuffs for a low subscription cost on FloCombat,” said Mark Fratto of Fightnight Live, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“Three of our upcoming bouts will be with Marshall Kauffman and the Kings Promotions P.A. regional juggernauts, who have established uncommon reliability and quality in the area. Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods (pictured below) founder of NYFIGHTS.com – will be with us ringside on Friday and beyond.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, Friday’s 7 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 442,000.

On Friday, rising sensation Jonathan Rodriquez of Bethlehem (10-1-1, 3 KOs) will be looking for the biggest win of his career, eager to shine as a headliner in front of his hometown fans. Rodriquez makes his fifth-career appearance at The Wind Creek Events Center as he takes on Oscar Vasquez of Sun Valley, Nev. (15-3-1, 3 KOs). A host of Kings Promotions’ local undefeated prospects will be featured in separate undercard bouts on this Fightnight Live, including James Bernadin of Lancaster (7-0-1, 4 KOs), Thanjhae Teasley of Bethlehem (3-0, 2 KOs), Julian Gonzalez of Reading (6-0-1, 6 KOs) and Joseph George of Houston, Texas (11-0, 7 KOs).

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 960 fighters and 26 promotions during 63 live event broadcasts from 27 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

