Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 60 All The News And Updates
UFC Vegas 60 will take place tomorrow (more details about the upcoming UFC fight night full card here), but the final step is the UFC fight night weigh-in.
It was a pretty much regular UFC Vegas 60 presser, there is no bad blood between the fighters, plus the match between Yadong and Sandhagen was set on short notice.
UFC Weigh-In Time
The UFC weigh-in will take place today, starting at 9 PM PT (noon ET). You can watch the whole Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong weigh-in at the MMA Underground’s official YouTube channel.
UFC Fight Night Weigh-In Results
Here are the latest updates from the UFC Vegas 60 weigh-ins. Both halves of the main event hit the bantamweight limit, so the one and only five-round bout is official.
Aspen Ladd was two pounds above the bantamweight limit (138 for 136-pound bout) and missed the scale. Alen Amedovski was unlucky – 186.5 for 186-pound battle. Officially, two fighters didn't hit the scale.
#UFCVegas60 weigh-in results: Cory Sandhagen (@CorySandhagen) – (135.5)
Full results: https://t.co/lSFZrSe6mk pic.twitter.com/p4N8R23Tuz
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 16, 2022
#UFCVegas60 weigh-in results: Song Yadong – (135.5)
Full results: https://t.co/lSFZrSe6mk pic.twitter.com/AVuDJJFEDg
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 16, 2022
Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 9 PM ET, 1 AM CET)
Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Yadong Song (135.5)
Middleweight (185 pounds): Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)
Featherweight (145 pounds): Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Bill Algeo (146)
Middleweight (185 pounds): Alen Amedovski (186.5*)-missed weight vs. Joseph Pyfer (185)
Heavyweight (265 pounds): Tanner Boser (229) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (261)
Middleweight (185 pounds): Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs. Marc-André Barriault (185)
UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)
Featherweight (145 pounds): Damon Jackson (145.5) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.5)
Welterweight (170 pounds): Trevin Giles (170) vs. Louis Cosce (170.5)
Bantamweight (135 pounds): Aspen Ladd (138*) – missed weight vs. Sara McMann (135)
Strawweight (115 pounds): Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
Lightweight (155 pounds): Trey Ogden (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (155)
Flyweight (125 pounds): Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)
Bantamweight (135 pounds): Tony Gravely (135.5) vs. Javid Basharat (135.5)
Lightweight (155 pounds): Nikolas Motta (155) vs. Cameron VanCamp (155.5)
Take a look here for more info on how to watch UFC Vegas 60. And don’t forget to enjoy on Saturday, this is going to be the heck of a card! Many fighters are looking to prove themselves to Dana White and earn some respect of the MMA fans!