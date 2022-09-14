UFC Vegas 60 Card: Sandhagen Vs Song UFC Fight Night 210 Full Card

The promotion stays in Sin City for another pretty much competitive UFC fight card this weekend, which will be headlined by an outstanding clash between very dangerous tactician and Muay Thai expert Cory Sandhagen and Chinese cardio powerhouse Song Yadong.

The UFC fight card is not stacked with big names, but there are many hungry young lions at UFC Vegas 60, so you might enjoy a great night of high-quality bouts.

This Saturday!! Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong at #UFCVegas60! pic.twitter.com/ix6iBSuiYt — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 12, 2022

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

The UFC fight night card date is September 17th, 2022. It takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Apex Center, and the prelims will start around 4 PM ET, while the main card gets underway at 7 PM ET. More info is waiting for you below.

UFC Full Fight Card

The main card is stacked with striker match-ups, so fighters probably won’t spend too much time on the ground. You can expect a lot of striking exchanges, feinting, angle changes, and lateral moves.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, midnight UK time)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cory Sandhagen (14-4-0) vs Yadong Song (19-6-1)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Chidi Njokuani (22-7-0) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Andre Fili (21-9-0) vs. Bill Algeo (16-6-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Alen Amedovski (8-3-0) vs. Joseph Pyfer (9-2-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Tanner Boser (20-8-1) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (8-1-0)

UFC Fight Night Card Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 9 PM UK time)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Anthony Hernandez (9-2-0) vs. Marc-André Barriault (14-5-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Damon Jackson (21-4-1) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Trevin Giles (14-4-0) vs. Louis Cosce (7-1-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Aspen Ladd (9-3-0) vs. Sara McMann (13-6-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Loma Lookboonmee (6-3-0) vs. Denise Gomes (6-1-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Trey Ogden (15-5-0) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-0-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Mariya Agapova (10-3-0) vs. Gillian Robertson (10-7-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Tony Gravely (23-7-0) vs. Javid Basharat (12-0-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nikolas Motta (12-4-0) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-6-1)

What Are The Most Promising Fights Of Sandhagen Vs Song Fight Card?

I’d like to point out on few potential bouts. The debut of striking expert Javid Basharat draws a lot of attention, but Tony Gravely’s toughness might play a role here, so this is one of the candidates for the Fight of the Night bonus.

Someone’s probably gonna get hurt in the bout between Mariya Agapova and Gillian Robertson. Agapova hits very hard, while Robertson’s submission skills rock, she could finish BJJ black belts with ease. Many expect a potential knockout coming in the battle between Trevin Giles and Louis Cosce too, Giles' right hand is extremely tricky and powerful, while Cosce knows to ground and pound his opponents to sleep.

Tanner Boser’s fists of fury could teach Rodrigo Nascimento a lesson, but the Brazilian fighter knows to survive under pressure and drag the bout to the floor, so please, pay attention to this battle. Joseph Pyfer is making his professional debut against Alen Amedovski, who’s riding on a negative streak at the moment – you might see a stoppage coming! Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues is a guaranteed banger too!

The main event of the evening is kinda different, as two cardio phenoms with great tactical aspects of the game are going to compete. This is a very tricky fight, but if you’re a fighter, you can learn a lot. Don’t miss watching UFC Vegas 60 “Sandhagen Vs Song” next to your favorite device on Saturday at 4 PM ET (10 PM CET)!