UFC Fight Night 210: Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong Press Conference

UFC press conference took place on Wednesday, 14th September 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. There wasn’t much back and forth between the two, as the bout between Song and Cory wasn’t planned for a long time. Yet, there were entertaining moments at Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong press conference.

Cory Sandhagen Vs Song Yadong – Pre-Presser Statements

In an interview with Canadian journalist James Lynch, the dangerous cardio and rhythm specialist from the United States of America opened up about the surprising fight with the Chinese prospect. It was a surprising choice of cage rival for him.

NOTE: ALL THE TRANSCRIPTS ARE TAKEN FROM THE VIDEOS

“It was a surprise”, said Sandhagen. “I thought I was gonna get someone a bit higher in rankings, but I am ok with it. It definitively felt like a left-field opponent but I am ok with it.”

Cory Sandhagen also said when he signed the pen to paper to square off against Song Yadong.

“I think my agent sent me the email just the other day saying that the contract was ok to sign, so yeah, I have him read and then I go ahead and sign it, so yeah, just a few days ago (prior to the interview).”

He also said a few positive words about his upcoming opponent Song Yadong.

“Yeah, he’s a good fighter, it’s kind of no surprise that his best attribute is his power. He kind of has that Team Alpha Male style, you know, move his feet a lot and throw heavy punches.”

“I remember I watched one of his fights live with Cody Stamann. I didn’t get to watch his loss against Kyler Phillips, but I know he’s been beating some good guys. He beat Chito Vera, he beat Casey Kenney who I think is a very, very good fighter.”

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

UFC Fight Night 210: Sandhagen Vs Song press conference got underway on Wednesday, 14th September 2022, but there wasn’t much back and forth between the fighters. You can re-watch it by clicking on the link below.

UFC Fight Night 210 Media Day Highlights

Let’s take a look at the greatest moments from the UFC Fight Night 210: Sandhagen Vs Song media day. Many bouts were set on short notice, so fighters who will compete on the main card had to come up with their answers in the split of a second.

Main And Co-Main Event

Cory Sandhagen looked pretty much relaxed at a media day scrum. The American boxer and technical specialist said he was excited for a dangerous but “easier” fight against Song Yadong. As well as you know, this fight was slated out of the blue, so the two didn’t train much for each other. Yadong is also full of self-confidence, he expects a title shot with a potential victory over Sandhagen.

Chidi Njokuani likes the matchup with Rodrigues, and believes it is “a good test for him”. Yet, the second half of the co-main event, Gregory Rodrigues, looked driven by the upcoming birth of his first child and didn’t talk much about the fight. But sometimes kids give you wings, maybe that will bring an extra level of motivation for the Brazilian.

The Rest Of The Card

Andre Fili didn’t feel any pressure heading into his upcoming UFC Fight Night 210 battle against Bill Algeo. Fili also said he was “having the most fun” ahead of this bout. Yet, Algeo believes Fili’s chin is “deteriorating” after wars, and sees his opportunity in the potential fight-ending chin blow.

Joe Pyfer will fish for the Performance of the Night bonus in his UFC debut, and he’ll also look to “whoop Alen Amedovski’s a**”. Amedovski is on a cold streak but he believes his experience and preparation will be the difference at UFC Fight Night 210.

Tanner Boser doesn’t want to let the judges decide the winner again. He’s adamant about not letting the return bout go to the judges’ scorecards. Yet, his opponent Rodrigo Nascimento believes a well-rounded skillset will earn him victory in the upcoming bout against a hard-hitting Canadian hillbilly.

For more details about the UFC on ESPN+ 68 full fight card, please click here!