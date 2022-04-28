Flo Sports FIGHTNIGHT Live Returns To 2300 Arena With Kings Promotions On Seven-Bout Card

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 27, 2022) – On Friday in South Philly, FloSportsFIGHTNIGHT LIVE continues to deliver its spring schedule with an outstanding seven-bout card in collaboration with Pennsylvania-based boxing juggernaut Kings Promotions. The opening bell is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at the vaunted 2300 Arena – and with popular Philly prospect Christian Carto headlining, the fireworks in the ring will commence shortly after.

“Friday’s lineup in South Philly features knockout power up and down the card – in fact, the featured fighters combine for a 76 percent KO ratio,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “So many FIGHTNIGHT LIVE veteran boxers return to our air on FloSports – it’s an incredible ‘who’s who’ of Marshall Kauffman’s up-and-comers. Michael Woods and Mykal Fox will be in the booth to deliver all of the action to fight fans – expect a lot of replays of devastating stoppages.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the 7:15 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022. More spring and summer dates will be announced imminently.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be regularly-available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts more than 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 442,000.

This Friday, 25 year-old South Philadelphia bantamweight Christian Carto (18-1, 12 KOs) will headline a seven-bout card when he meets a veteran Argentine warrior and former national champion in Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini (14-12-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round contest. In his last bout, Carto returned to the ring after a two-and-a-half year hiatus with a first round stoppage over Yeison Vargas last Sept. 10, also at 2300 Arena. In an eight-round bout, undefeated welterweight and former USA Olympic Trials champion Paul Kroll (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of Philly returns to action leading a star-studded list of Kings Promotions’ undefeated rising stars also featured on Friday’s card, including junior welterweight Quadir Albright (5-0, 5 KOs), lightweight Julian Gonzalez (6-0, 6 KOs) of Reading, bantamweight Jeremy Adorno (6-0, 2 KO s) of Allentown and welterweight fight Thanjhae Teasley (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with the extremely-professional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE crew and provide a big-time platform for our prospects on FloSports,” said promoter Marshall Kauffman.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 890 fighters and 24 promotions during 58 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

