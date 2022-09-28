When Is Floyd Mayweather Fighting Next? Nov. 13, In Dubai

Yes, that exhibition in Japan conjured decent buzz. And Floyd Mayweather is seeking to maintain the momentum, with word out that the 45 year old ATG will fight YouTuber Deji Olatunji on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Dubai.

You might say WHO? but the numbers say that there is no shortage of people who know this foe.

The Floyd Mayweather face-off against Mikuru Asakura on Sept. 25 proved to be a viral attraction, as highlights of the three round exhibition rebounded round the net for days after the event. This clash, against the self described “comedy gamer” may well attract even more pre-fight buzz. Here is a release hyping the event and offering specifics on site.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER TO FACE YOUTUBE STAR DEJI OLATUNJI IN FULL-CONTACT EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 FROM COCA-COLA ARENA IN DUBAI

GLOBAL TITANS FIGHT SERIES RETURNS WITH CAN’T-MISS EVENT AND THE LAUNCH OF THE GLOBAL TITANS BOXING ACADEMY AND FOUNDATION SET TO HELP UNDERPRIVILEGED YOUTH THROUGH THE SPORT

Dubai, UAE (September 28, 2022) – On Sunday, November 13, legendary undefeated boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring in his second appearance for the Global Titans Fight Series to face UK-based YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji Olantunji, as world-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans, along with co-owners/partners FrontRow Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions, proudly present ‘Global Titans Fight Night’ from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view.

A worldwide boxing legend known as “TBE – The Best Ever,” Mayweather’s (50-0, 27 KOs) previous Global Titans appearance was on May 21 of this year, where he dominated “Dangerous” Don Moore in the Abu Dhabi Unity boxing event at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Originally scheduled for May 14 on the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel’s helipad, the event was postponed a week and moved, due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Although retired, Mayweather has kept a busy schedule as he continues to keep The Money Team brand at the forefront of the biggest events and ventures worldwide.

“I’m delighted to be working with Global Titans and FrontRow Entertainment to bring another incredible boxing experience to Dubai,” said Floyd Mayweather. “It’s an honor to return to Dubai and to be a part of such an iconic event in this world-class destination. I would like to thank the Global Titans and FrontRow Entertainment team for giving me this platform and for giving back so much to the sport I love.”

The brother of fellow social-media influencer and professional boxer KSI, Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji (1-0, 1 KO) is a major YouTube personality at home in the UK. Formerly known online as ComedyShortsGamer (abbreviated as CSG), the 25-year-old is best known for his comedic content, reactions and skits, which have garnered him 10.7 million subscribers and nearly 4.1 billion views on the platform. Deji has already notched one professional boxing victory by stopping fellow YouTuber Yousef ‘Fousey’ Erakat in the second round of their fight on Saturday, August 27 at the 02 Arena in London. In his three-fight amateur career, Deji was defeated by celebrity boxing phenom Jake Paul.

“Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,” said Deji. “It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”

One of the most technologically advanced arenas in the world and located in the City Walk in Dubai, the beautiful 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena opened in 2019 and regularly hosts events that include concerts, sport, family entertainment and ceremonies. As part of Global Titans' vision of bridging the world of music and sport, the event will see titans from the boxing world and superstar entertainers create unforgettable live shows and content for millions worldwide. Uday Singh, CEO of Global Titans Fight Series, says the event will include several new features, including the arena’s opulent indoor setting, and building on the first event last May.

“I am committed to making the biggest fights around the world, with the biggest names across different platforms. So, I have lined up the biggest fight card ever seen in Dubai, and it will be a pleasure to launch this promotion in one of the most glamorous places in the world,” said Singh of the Floyd Mayeather topped promotion. “The team we have developed, I believe, can deliver global events on a huge scale in every country we have events planned. Global Titans will be one of the biggest crossover boxing promotions and we hope to keep announcing fights that will entertain the whole world.”

“It is an honor and always an experience to work with TBE, the best ever, Floyd Mayweather,” said Keane Anis, Founder and President of FrontRow Entertainment. “He has brought fans across the globe so many memories over the decades at the top of boxing and now we will add one more. To have this event at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai makes it that much bigger and a huge attraction.”

The event will also launch the Global Titans Boxing Academy and a foundation which will be established in 2023 to provide opportunities for the next generation of boxers belonging to underprivileged communities.