UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern Vs Yan Xiaonan Press Conference

The UFC press conference for the upcoming fight between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan will probably be a casual one, as there is no bad blood between the two.

Pre-Presser Statements

In an interview with MMA Underground, Yan Xiaonan said that she expects Mackenzie Dern to strike only to create some space for the submission attempt.

She also expects she’ll have the advantage on the feet, and keeping the fight standing will probably be her route to securing a victory against Mackenzie Dern.

Reta final de treinos para Xiaonan Yan 🇨🇳 antes de enfrentar Mackenzie Dern 🇧🇷 na luta principal do #UFCVegas61! 💪 [ Sábado (1) | 17h | 📺 💻 📱 @Combate ] pic.twitter.com/UNXyB0sgwv — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) September 27, 2022

On the other hand, the Brazilian submission expert had an interview with LowKickMMA, where she predicted a submission finish over the dangerous Chinese competitor.

When asked how she sees her hand raised, Mackenzie Dern had no dilemma.

“Oh, a submission”, Dern said. “For sure, hopefully, with like Performance of the Night, that’s the goal. I am trying to like, make that record for the strawweight division, like the most bonuses, you know, I’ve got a long way to catch up to like Charlie de Bronx, but I definitively am trying to get the Performance of the Night, but yeah, I see a submission coming.”

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night Press Conference?

Full Mckenzie Dern Vs Yan Xiaonan’s press conference is available on the MMA Junkie’s official channel. You can check it out at the link below. It aired live on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022.

UFC Vegas 61 Press Conference Highlights

Check the highlights from the press conference by clicking on the playlist below:

