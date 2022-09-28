UFC Vegas 61 Card: Dern Vs Yan UFC Fight Night 211 Full Card

There was no UFC last Saturday, but the greatest MMA promotion in the world is back this weekend with another UFC fight card in “Sin City”, Nevada.

The UFC fight card this weekend will be headlined by the outstanding clash between the BJJ black belt and solid boxer Mackenzie Dern and a superb all-around game specialist Yan Xiaonan.

UFC Fight Card Time And Date

UFC Vegas 61 fight card will take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC fight night fight card time depends on your time zone, but the prelims will get underway at 4 PM ET, while the main card kicks off at 7 PM ET.

Mackenzie Dern Vs Yan Xiaonan Fight Card

Here is a deeper into UFC full fight card. Many entertaining bouts are coming up.

Main Card (7 PM ET, 1 AM CET, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Mackenzie Dern (12-2-0) vs. Xiaonan Yan (15-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Randy Brown (15-4-0) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-8-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): John Castañeda (19-5-0) vs. Daniel Santos (9-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Raoni Barcelos (16-3-0) vs. Trevin Jones (13-8-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Sodiq Yusuff (12-2-0) vs. Don Shainis (13-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mike Davis (9-2-0) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2-0)

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, 10 PM CET, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Randy Costa (6-3-0) vs. Guido Cannetti (9-6-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Brendan Allen (19-5-0) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (24-5-0)

Catchweight (140 pounds): Julija Stoliarenko (10-6-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (4-1-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Joaquim Silva (11-3-0) vs. Jesse Ronson (21-11-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Maxim Grishin (32-9-2) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Aleksei Oleinik (60-16-1) vs. Ilir Latifi (15-8-0)

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne (14-6-0) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1-0)

What Can I Expect From The Upcoming UFC Vegas 61 Card?

Well, on paper, this looks like a very weak card. But don’t despair, there is a chance we’ll see a lot of stoppages. I will kick off with the preliminary card.

Jessica Penne’s takedown defense is pretty solid, so her bout with BJJ expert Tabatha Ricci could last for three rounds. Yet, Oleinik vs Latifi and Grishin vs Lins probably won’t go the distance, as these matches are clashes of styles. Also, please pay close attention to Randy “Zohan” Costa and Julija Stoliarenko, they are also known for violent finishes, their bouts rarely last for three rounds.

In the main card, Don Shainis accepted the bout against Sodiq Yussuf on short notice, but don’t trust the odds, Shainis can put on a show, and we might see a stoppage, one way or another.

The clash of heavy-handed Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo is a real holiday for the fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world, we might see a Fight of the Night coming. Also, the main event of the evening is going to be a banger. As long as Xiaonan keeps the fight standing, she has all the chances to outwork Mackenzie Dern. It might get tricky if it gets dragged to the ground, as Dern is a former ADCC champ and one of the most dangerous women on the canvas in the history of this sport.

Stay tuned for the updates and sit next to your PC or mobile on Saturday and enjoy watching UFC Vegas 61, you won’t be disappointed!