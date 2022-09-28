Dern Vs Yan Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 69 Live Online Or TV?

After a short one-week break, the UFC returns with another promising night of combat sports. This weekend’s event takes place in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is headlined by promising female strawweight combat between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. NYFights will try to take care of all potential UFC on ESPN+ 69 streaming options.

UFC On ESPN+ 69 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription has grown from 6.99 to 9.99 dollars. Also, the annual package price increases from 69.99 to 99.99 bucks, starting on August 24th. But there is a good set of news – purchase your ESPN+ package and you’ll be able to watch this event for less than a cup of coffee!

Now here is even better news – the price of the Disney Bundle remained the same – it still costs 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, we kindly advise you to buy one of these two options.

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Are My UFC On ESPN+ 69 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is your best friend. The monthly fee is still at 11.99 bucks, while you’ll have to pay 114.99 for the annual package. You are saving 30 dollars with the purchase of the yearly event. Oh, here is some great piece of news, if you’re a fan of grappling, wrestling, and re-watching old events, then this is the most perfect choice you can make. Imagine watching UFC 1 or UFC 20, you can remember the good old days of the early UFC!

Do you like Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Polaris, and other promotions whose fighters ink UFC contracts from time to time? How about knowing more about the upcoming prospects and champions in various organizations? Would you like to predict the new potential UFC star? UFC on Fight Pass is a lot more than just a library, it is also a way of life for the diehard fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN+ 69 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole event, so if your internet service provider has this station, just sit next to your TV at 4 PM ET on Saturday and relax.

Do you live in Canada? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy many other high-quality sports events – NHL, soccer, basketball… In Canada, TSN unlocks your access to all kinds of events, try it out!

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Call your ISP and check it out, maybe they cover the whole UFC on ESPN+ 69 event. Or at least the main card, it is 100% worth watching!

Any UFC 278 Free Live Stream?

NYFights hates piracy, and it will never change. Cigarettes cost way more, so please, stop with the excuses, we will always say no to illegal streams and discuss legal options on our website.

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN+ 69?

I understand that you might not like the fact that the female bout headlines the UFC Vegas 61 event. But please, do you remember the legendary war between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang? Let me tell you something – if Yan keeps this fight on the feet, it might turn into a bloodbath, Mackenzie Dern improved her boxing significantly. It was very visible in the match against another BJJ expert Virna Jandiroba.

The clash between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo is another promising battle, as both guys are known for fabulous punch power… somebody is probably going to sleep here!

The Rest Of The Card

There are many other high-level knockout artists on this card – Viacheslav Borshchev, Sodiq Yusuff, Randy Costa, Brendan Allen, Maxim Grishin… If you’re looking for a potential submission finish, there are many candidates on the list – Tabatha Ricci, Mackenzie Dern, Aleksei Oleinik… That bout between Latifi and Oleinik probably ends before the final bell.

John Castaneda vs Daniel Santos and Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones are amazingly hard to predict because an all-around fighter meets an all-around game specialist. It could turn very technical and last for three rounds, but it could also end in the first.

Also, pay attention to the battle between Don Shainis and Sodiq Yusuff, Shainis is a heavy underdog cause he accepted the bout on short notice, but he doesn’t lack in knockout power – you might be surprised with the quality of this fight, as many predict an easy knockout win for Sodiq in the early stages of the first. Shainis' big right hand could create a problem, as Yusuff constantly marches forward and spams with big weaving overhand right. If Shainis hits quicker, anything is possible!

You should definitively give UFC on ESPN+ 69 a shot, please sit next to your PC/TV on Saturday at 4 PM ET and enjoy the night of slugfests and technical wars! Many names want to prove their value to Dana White, anything is possible this weekend!