How To Watch Floyd Mayweather Exhibition

TENAFLY, NJ (September 1, 2022) – Integrated Sports will distribute the exhibition match between International Boxing Hall of Famer and former 5-division world champion Floyd Mayweather and Japanese 2-time mixed-martial-arts champion Mikuru Askakura on September 24th, starting at 11 p.m. ET, live on pay per view from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Mayweather-Askakura boxing exhibition headlines Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation, which will also feature a kickboxing match between Yoshinari Nadaka and So Trakunbet Bandasak.

The event will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

“We’re thrilled to distribute Mayweather-Askakura and Super RIZIN to combat sports fans throughout North America,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “People can’t get enough of Floyd and MMA fans around the world know RIZIN puts on great MMA shows.”

Mayweather-Askakura is scheduled for 3 rounds. The 45-year-old Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, fights out of Las Vegas. This will mark the first boxing match for Asakur, 30, who has a 16-3-0 MMA record.

About Integrated Sports Media: North America’s leading distributor of International Pay-Per-View and Closed-Circuit sports events has presented World Championship and world-class boxing matches featuring Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones, Jr., Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Rocky Martinez, Nicolai Valuev, Amir Kahn, Marco Antonio Barrera, Arthur Abraham, David Haye, John Ruiz, and Juan Manuel Lopez. In addition, Integrated Sports Media has distributed numerous international soccer matches showcasing the National Teams of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and the USA, as well as World Championship and world-class mixed martial arts events featuring Fedor Emelianenko, Tim Sylvia, Bobby Lashley, Bob Sapp, Jeff Monson, and Roy Nelson.