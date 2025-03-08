Mike Tyson, and Boxing’s Biggest Bullies

Mike Tyson has to be at or near the top of the “Boxing’s Biggest Bullies” list.

There are many ways to identify a bully.

Let’s use Mike Tyson as an example.

Mike Tyson would ridicule, insult, intimidate and simply have his opponent defeated before even entering into their scheduled contest. Sheer, crude intimidation was at its finest—his bread and butter.

Roberto Duran was another man who used his bullish ways to torment his adversaries into submission. Contracts weren’t even drawn and signed and his foe was already beaten before the first bell was rung.

Now that we have established some of the traits and tactics of boxing bullies, here is the real story that I have cultivated for you readers.

The existing and related analysis are grouped into three separate parties.

1. Weight Disparity, Same Weight

2. Falling Star

3. Big Man, Little Man

WEIGHT DISPARITY, SAME WEIGHT

Faulty, day before weigh-ins are a common occurrence in our beloved sport.

Not having a worldwide boxing commission, nor the proper officials to facilitate the appropriate investigations into the safety of all participants competing in a legitimate weight category.

Perhaps, same-day weigh-ins are in order.

There are many prizefights that come to mind where a fighter is led to believe they’re competing against a man or woman in their respected weight class.

Devin Haney fought a contest against Regis Prograis in a junior welterweight title fight on December 9th, 2023.

Now correct me if I’m wrong, but the aforementioned weight class is to be weighed in under and not over 140 pounds. Prograis weighed in at 139lbs. The former lightweight champion came in at a ready 140 pounds during the weigh-in.

Haney, 25, weighed in unofficially the very next day, at a whopping 165 pounds. Just a mere three pounds away from the super middleweight division limit.

This is one of many sanctioned fights where this is overlooked by greedy officials, and has resulted in a controversial loss.

February 26th, 2000 Madison Square Garden, New York, New York:

ARTURO GATTI vs JOEY GAMACHE

Junior welterweight bout, 10 rounds

Gatti, a resident of New Jersey, was coming off a disappointing year in 1998, with three tough losses to Angel Manfredy KO by 8, Ivan Robinson L12, twice. He had a win in his lone 1990 outing.

Gamache, on the other hand, hadn’t had a significant fight since his loss to the great J.C. Superstar, Julio Cesar Chavez back in ‘96, and since that defeat, Gamache had won ten in row against mild opposition.

Fight night: Gamache was announced at a readily fit 140lbs and Gatti at a pound over the weight limit, scaling at 141lbs.

At the beginning of their introductions, it was apparent who was the larger man that night.

In the HBO unofficial weigh-in prior to fight-night, the 27 year old Gatti had a considerable weight advantage, at 160lbs compared to the smallish Gamache at 146lbs.

Both men began the mark with a feel out round. Gatti jabbed his way in, and suddenly the blown-up middleweight disguised as a Jr. Welterweight, unleashed a brutal assault on the undersized Gamache.

With a sledge-hammer of a right hand, he scored the first of two knockdowns in the first round.

The smaller Gamache, 33, was completely out of his realm against the powerful, former Jr. Lightweight champion.

The start of the second round was the end for the Lewiston, Maine fighter as Gamache was annihilated with a three-punch combo from “Thunder” Gatti.

Gamache, 55-3, (38 KOs), head hit the canvas with such a frightening force, leaving the former two-division champ unconscious for several terrifying minutes.

He would only come to his senses after being admitted to the E.R.

Till this day, Joey Gamache, now 57, still feels the affect of that brutal knockout he suffered, twenty-four years ago with severe migraines.

Situations such as this are unfortunately grave and repetitive.

They must be handled properly with state commissions issuing penalties for anyone over ten pounds over in next day weigh-ins to insure the safety of its participants.

We can accept accountability for our own decisions in the ring—actions and results, but this intentional oversight, we cannot.

Another instance is Gervonta Davis who fought and stopped Ryan Garcia in seven rounds in a superfight last year.

He requested a ten-pound rehydration clause in their contract. Should we appeal and implement the requirement to not rehydrate over ten pounds come fight night?

Changes must be made. Fair fights as they say, are essential to our dying sport. Prizefighters shouldn’t be allowed to abuse their respected weight class, merely for size advantage. Officials shouldn’t turn a blind eye.

Gatti, may he rest in peace, was a formidable foe, but on this night he was Joey Gamache’s bully.

FALLING STAR

Many of our heroes have notable qualities and extraordinary gifts beyond our reach.

They illuminate and dazzle with a sense of beauty as their human immortality is on display before our eyes. We never want to see them lose, let alone wither away, incapable of their once unconquerable image… but it happens. Why?

They breathe the same air, the same blood runs through their veins and they die like the rest of us.

Our imagination gets the best of us, so we believe they’re untouchable, unstoppable, unbeatable.

Many fighters, as it was done before, are always seeking a big name opponent who was once held by the public as its SUPERSTAR.

Most of these young athletes simply want the fame and riches their predecessors once held, but it comes with a price.

Roy Jones Jr., is a perfect example of a “Falling Star.”

This star has been burning out more than it should in recent times. Jones, age 55, is simply now a former superstar with name recognition being used by people liking his name recognition,

Jones lost to Anthony Pettis, a former UFC lightweight champion. Pettis, 37, in his first outing as a professional boxer, won a majority decision in eight rounds over a fading Jones.

This situation is reminiscent of the proverbial lamb being led to slaughter. This will continue to happen to our beloved heroes.

OCTOBER 10th, 1980, Caesar Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada

Larry Holmes vs Muhammad Ali

WBC World Heavyweight championship

The backdrop: Muhammad Ali, 55-3, (27) KOs, a former three-time heavyweight champion attempting a bid at recapturing an unprecedented feat of becoming a four-time heavyweight champion.

However, Larry Homes, 30, had other plans to derail that dream.

Ali, 38, had already demonstrated throughout his superlative career that he was a force to be reckoned with and had Holmes faced a younger Ali in his prime, we may have had a completely different outcome.

Ali, was already showing the wear and tear, long before “The Greatest” even achieved his most significant victory, a knockout in eight over “Big George” Foreman.

The Louisville, Kentucky native recaptured the heavyweight title in ‘74, making him the very first boxer to do so in the “big boys division.”

However, on this night against “The Easton Assassin,” Ali’s eroded skills were met with frowns of embarrassment amongst spectators on hand.

Needless to say, it wasn’t that his performance was awful (which it was), just not what it once was for the greatest and “prettiest” heavyweight.

The former champion, Ali, was handed a savage beating by his younger foe. The WBC heavyweight champions laser-like jab was in Ali’s pretty face and complimented it with an assassin’s right hand throughout the fight.

Ali had poor defense, weak in the legs and his cat-like reflexes were no more. It pains me to recount this bout that took place over 44 years ago.

The irony to this rant is that Ali was constantly taunting and verbally disrespecting Holmes. Yes, Ali, was a bully, but on the night of October 2nd, 1980, between the two combatants, it was Holmes who bullied Ali.

BIG MAN, LITTLE MAN

There’s a saying in boxing, “A good big man always beats a good little man.” This is a typical boxing adage that is usually accurate. However, not always so…

Manny Pacquiao, the only man within the “sweet science” to ever hold titles in eight-weight divisions, is a complete enigma.

Pac-Man is a very special fighter who has defeated the odds against him. The perception is that a smaller man moving up in weight will deplete his speed, mobility, and a lack of power.

In most cases it’s often true, a fighter can only dominate so many weight classes until he hits his ceiling, but Pac is one exception to the rule.

“Money” Floyd Mayweather’s comeback in 2009 is another example.

He was coming off a twenty-one month layoff and taking on the proud Mexican, Juan Manuel Marquez.

Their twelve-round scheduled bout was set to be at a catchweight of 144lbs.

Of course, Mayweather refused to come in at the proper weight that was agreed upon and decided to come in two pounds over the contracted weight of 144.

Marquez was in way over his head, looking moderately small for a welterweight. Mayweather would out-muscle Marquez in a shutout, UD12.

Other bouts that come to mind are Jack Johnson vs Stanley Ketchel, October 16th, 1909 in Colma, CA.

Johnson stood at 6’1”, weighing 205lbs and Ketchel 5’9” 170lbs, challenging for heavyweight supremacy. “The Michigan Assassin” was not immune to the treacherous terrain—Ketchel betrayed Johnson in an agreement that their prizefight would be an exhibition bout.

That’s when Ketchel, 22, made the mistake of a lifetime by knocking down Johnson in round twelve.

In anger, Johnson sprung right up onto his heels and knocked the bejesus out of Ketchel with a vicious right hand.

The former middleweight champ’s teeth were embedded in the “Galveston Giants” glove, ending the match inside twelve rounds.

MAY 9th, 1992 Mirage Hotel & Casino. Las Vegas, Nevada

TERRY NORRIS vs MELDRICK TAYLOR: WBC Jr. Middleweight Championship

Two fighters had agreed at a catchweight of 150 1/2 pounds. Both contestants weighed in identically at 149lbs.

“Terrible” Terry Norris was making his seventh defense.

Winning the title previously by knocking out the dangerous power puncher, John Mugabi in one round, back in 1990.

Taylor, a former Jr. Welterweight title-holder and current welterweight champion (at the time) was attempting to claim a third title in a higher weight.

Taylor, the former 1984 Olympian, started out quite well with blazing hand speed to the body and head. A heavy left-hook to Norris’s chin gave the smaller man some desire of hope.

Norris (30-3, 17 KOs), considered a slow starter, picked up his work rate with hard body shots that had the blown-up former Jr. Welterweight champ wilting from the heavier man’s blows.

Norris in the second round started off with some wicked right hands into his challenger’s high guard, stalking with precision shots as Norris prefects his craft.

Taylors’ arsenal of choice was his heart and determination that kept him fighting for his life.

The start of the third round was more of the same with Norris, age 24, dominating the round with fierce combinations and systematically breaking down the former gold medalist.

Start of the fourth an overhand right would create the very first knockdown and spell the end for Taylor. He fought back courageously, yet could not escape the rain of overhand rights to the back of the head of poor Taylor which created the second knockdown.

There was no quit in Meldrick Taylor’s heart, however referee Mills Lane made the right call to halt the fight after a barrage of punches against the smaller man.

Terry Norris had a tendency to call out smaller fighters, like the proposed Super-Fight between Norris vs Julio Cesar Chavez.

Never in his prime did he make any attempt to meet increasingly larger foes.

Terry Norris, a terrific athlete and a great champion, would only feast on smaller prey and not take on the bigger adversaries. Bully move.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

We hold steadfast to our beliefs, principles, and values in this violent, blood-thirsty sport.

We admit our own mistakes with promise that we will do better for our love of the fight game.

We as fight fans give our all, committed to support the good, the bad and the ugly.

We can only hope for justice to get the fight game cleaned up and have the proper officials make all good and right.

Bullies are here to stay, like it or not, we will always need a desperado.

Without our villain, how can we root for our heroes?