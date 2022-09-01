Fightnight Live Features Joey Dawejko Main Event TONIGHT



SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER: FIGHTNIGHT LIVE TO AIR THREE CARDS IN FOUR WEEKS BEGINNING THURSDAY WITH JOE HAND PROMOTIONS AT PARX CASINO

Series is Powered by Everlast; FloSports subscription plans start at $12.50 per month.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 29, 2022) – The bell will ring frequently during the month of September – and not just in the classroom – as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast goes “back to school” with three cards from three different cities and three different promoters to open its Fall 2022 slate. The Autumn action begins with an outstanding Joe Hand Promotions card this Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. with a clash of heavyweights.

“We’re planning for five fights between now and Thanksgiving, and we’re pleased to deliver all of that action for a low subscription cost on FloCombat,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We start this Thursday – a great weeknight show featuring the return of one of our favorites, Joey ‘The Tank’ Dawejko, as he meets an entertaining heavyweight opponent in ‘Fly’ Mike Marshall. Was Joey responsible for a brutal sparring knockdown that caused Anthony Joshua to lose three of his last five fights and all of his belts? We’ll get a full report from Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods – founder of NYFIGHTS.com – on Thursday on Fightnight Live.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, Thursday’s 7 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 441,000.

On Thursday, popular heavyweight Dawjeko (21-10-4, 12 KOs) of Philadelphia returns to the ring to headline an eight-bout card in an eight-round contest against “Fly” Mike Marshall (6-3-1, 4 KOs) of Harlem, now Danbury, Conn. Daiyaan Butt (10-2, 5 KOs) out of Philadelphia, PA, will meet veteran Tyrone Luckey (15-17-4) of Galloway, NJ, in a six-round contest. In a four-round middleweight bout, Soslan Alborov (0-1) out of Philadelphia, PA, will take on Brendan O’Callaghan (2-1, 1 KO), in an intra-city rivalry on Fightnight Live.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 950 fighters and 26 promotions during 62 live event broadcasts from 26 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: www.FloSports.tv.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Deontay Wilder and Dustin Poirier, Everlast, friend of Fightnight Live, is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.