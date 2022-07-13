Fightnight Live Showcasing Dylan Price Saturday Night

Fightnight Live returns on Saturday night with a showcase of Dylan Price, a bantamweight prospect holding a 14-0 record.

The main event pits Price against Drew Correll (10-2), in a clash of New Jersey residents.

Here is the release sent out by Fightnight Live, the streaming source, with information on how and when to watch:

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE TO SHOWCASE BANTAMWEIGHT PROSPECT DYLAN “THE REAL DYL” PRICE ON SATURDAY, JULY 16, LIVE FROM PHILLY

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 13, 2022) – The summer heat sizzles just outside of Philly this Saturday as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast partners with its 25th promoter – David Price and Price Promotions – to showcase bantamweight prospect and former seven-time national amateur champion Dylan "The Real Dyl" Price as he takes on his next challenge in an NBA title contest. Show No. 61 for the fan-friendly streaming platform begins at 7 p.m. live from the Elevations Event Center in Chester, Pa.

“We’re excited to be able to watch budding superstar Dylan Price face his toughest test as he continues to ascend in the bantamweight ranks,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “And it’s always a pleasure to partner with Everlast and Flo Sports to provide this platform for burgeoning prospects, many of whom will earn their first pro victories on Saturday. Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods will deliver all of the action ringside, it’s going to be a Midsummer Scorcher.”

On Saturday night, the 10-round main event will be contested for the vacant NBA Bantamweight World Title featuring seven-time national amateur champion, Dylan “The Real Dyl” Price (14-0, 10 KOs).

Price, already the NBA Intercontinental titleholder from Philadelphia by way of Sicklerville, N.J., takes on a native of Glassboro, N.J., Drew “Cruel Intentions” Correll (10-2, 8 KOs). Meanwhile, Tarique “Showtime” Green (1-0, 1 KO) looks to keep his record unblemished and a host of local stars make professional debuts on the six-bout card, including former Pennsylvania amateur champions Frankie Lynn of Chester, Pa., and Jalique “Duck, No Action” Holden of Wilmington, Del.

“This card is super exciting because we have Dylan Price and Drew Correll fighting for the vacant NBA Bantamweight title and for our fresh-start fighters, not one of them possesses a loss,” said David Price, ThD, of Price Promotions. “Even though several fighters are debut fighters no one wants their 0 to go, so on Saturday, July 16, we should see some truly determined fighters putting it all on the line.”

