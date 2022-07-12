Connect with us

Announcements

Dylan Price Battles Drew Correll in Chester, PA on Saturday Night

Announcements

ProBox TV Back With Last Chance Semifinals on Aug. 5

Announcements

Bam Rodriguez, In Fighter of the Year Mix, Returns on Canelo-GGG 3 Undercard

Announcements

Teofimo Lopez Returns Aug. 13, Versus 34-1-1 Pedro Campa

Announcements USA

Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev Weigh-Ins: UFC Fight Night All The News And Updates Are Here

Announcements News

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements News

Cesar Francis vs. Raymundo Beltran: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Announcements USA

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos Vs Rafael Fiziev Press Conference

Announcements UK

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall Undisputed Fight Announced For Sept 10

Announcements News

Undefeated Super Bantamweight Nathan Rodriguez To Make U.S Debut On Aug. 27

Announcements

Dylan Price Battles Drew Correll in Chester, PA on Saturday Night

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dylan Price Battles Drew Correll in Chester, PA on Saturday Night

Dylan Price headlines a six-bout card from Price Promotions LLC on Saturday July 16, 2022 at Elevation Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 10-round main event will be for the vacant NBA Bantamweight World Title featuring Price (14-0, 10 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ taking on Drew Correll (10-2, 8 KOs) of Danville, Virginia by way of Glassboro, New Jersey.

Dylan Price headlines in Chester, PA on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The undercard will consist of four-round bouts:

Frankie Lynn of Chester, PA will make his pro debut against 0-0 Prince Francis of New York in a middleweight bout.

Erron Peterson of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Jeremiah Kendrick (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Jalique Holden of Delaware makes his pro debut against fellow debutant Tarique Gerald of New York in a lightweight fight.

Tariq Green (1-0) of Philadelphia takes on Abimbola Osundairo (1-0) of Chicago in a super middleweight fight.

In a battle of pro debuting welterweights, Jamir Anderson of Philadelphia fights Aaron Newmose of Atlantic City, NJ.

By the way, you can check out Dylan Price in his last outing, on July 31, 2021, when he scored a UD8 over  Edwin Rodriguez in Atlantic City, below:

The event will be live streamed on FloSports; their FloCombat offerings are to be found on the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month.

Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/.

Tickets are available at https://pboxingpromotions.com/buy-tickets-now.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading