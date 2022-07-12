Dylan Price Battles Drew Correll in Chester, PA on Saturday Night

Dylan Price headlines a six-bout card from Price Promotions LLC on Saturday July 16, 2022 at Elevation Event Center in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 10-round main event will be for the vacant NBA Bantamweight World Title featuring Price (14-0, 10 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ taking on Drew Correll (10-2, 8 KOs) of Danville, Virginia by way of Glassboro, New Jersey.

The undercard will consist of four-round bouts:

Frankie Lynn of Chester, PA will make his pro debut against 0-0 Prince Francis of New York in a middleweight bout.

Erron Peterson of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Jeremiah Kendrick (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Jalique Holden of Delaware makes his pro debut against fellow debutant Tarique Gerald of New York in a lightweight fight.

Tariq Green (1-0) of Philadelphia takes on Abimbola Osundairo (1-0) of Chicago in a super middleweight fight.

In a battle of pro debuting welterweights, Jamir Anderson of Philadelphia fights Aaron Newmose of Atlantic City, NJ.

By the way, you can check out Dylan Price in his last outing, on July 31, 2021, when he scored a UD8 over Edwin Rodriguez in Atlantic City, below:

The event will be live streamed on FloSports; their FloCombat offerings are to be found on the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month.

Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/.

Tickets are available at https://pboxingpromotions.com/buy-tickets-now.