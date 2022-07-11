ProBox TV Back With Last Chance Semifinals on Aug. 5

ProBox TV is hosting the semi-finals of their Last Chance Tournament live from the Probox Events Center in Plant City, Florida, on Friday, August 5.

In this double main event, Mexico's Antonio Moran (27-5-1, 19 KOs), maybe the favorite to take the tournament final, will meet Texas native Michael Dutchover (16-2, 10 KOs), while San Antonio's Kendo Castañeda (18-5, 9 KOs) will face off against Florida native Joseph Fernandez (15-4-3, 5 KOs). Both fights are scheduled for ten rounds in the 140-pound division.

The concept of the tournament is this: fighters who have taken a few losses can find themselves on the outside looking in. They get relegated to secondary status and the Last Chance tournament gives fighters fitting that description a chance to turn around their fortunes, and get back into the mix, after restoring some of their lost luster.

The Last Chance event will stream live globally on ProBox TV. Tickets for the event are on sale now and start at $50, excluding applicable services charges. Click here to get up to speed on the ProBox TV mission plan, if you are not familiar with the company.

We got to these Last Chance semifinals with Moran beating Jeffrey Torres via unanimous decision while Dutchover defeated Clarence Booth by split decision on May 20. Dutchover will look to outbox Moran, while Moran will look to make it a toe to toe affair.

Speaking with Dutchover after the win in May, he was excited about the chance to have his fight called by the Hall-Of-Fame broadcast crew consisting of Roy Jones Jr., Antonio Tarver, Paulie Malignaggi and blow-by-blow man Mike Goldberg.

“Four well-known commentators were commentating my fight, you know,” Dutchover said. “I was rewatching my fight, and just hearing Roy Jones say my name, from West Texas, amazed me. I'm listening to what they say too. So I'm taking the knowledge in. It's going to help me in my next fight. It's like they're being a coach and commentating. What better entertainment than these legends calling these fights?”

On that same night in May, Castañeda scored a first-round knockout victory over Sonny Frederickson, while Fernandez upset Zhiming Wang via decision.

Castañeda is confident that he can score another knockout win–click here to see his stop of Sonny– while Fernandez feels he has what it takes to win the entire Last Chance tournament.

Additional undercard information will be announced shortly.

Catch this tournament and more content over at Proboxtv.com. It's a subscription service which costs you $18 a year or $1.99/month to subscribe.