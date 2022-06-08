Brazilian Knockout Artist Jonhatan Cardoso Featured On ProBox TV June 17

PANAMA CITY, Panama (June 8, 2022): Jonhatan “Maximus” Cardoso (14-0, 14 KOs), the Brazilian 135-pounder with an 100% knockout ratio, will take the toughest test of his career when he faces Panamanian Olympian Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas (15-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round main event for the WBO Latino Lightweight Title on Friday, June 17 in Panama City, Panama.

Cardoso-Huertas, which is promoted by ProBox Promotions in association with Master Promotions and All Star Boxing, Inc., headlines a stacked card of action that will stream live globally on ProBox TV beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Cardoso is currently ranked as the No. 1 lightweight in Brazil and rightly so.

After making his professional debut in 2017, he has maintained his undefeated record across 14 fights, winning all of them by devastating knockout. The 23-year-old looks to follow in the footsteps of former two-division champion Acelino “Popó” Freitas by representing his country in exciting fashion in the lightweight division. But first he’ll have to face his biggest challenge yet on the territory of his rival.

Huertas is a 29-year-old contender who participated in the 2012 Olympics in London. In 2013, the native of Panama City, Panama made his professional debut and has had some setbacks in his career, including losses to then-undefeated Spanish prospect Jon Fernandez and current 140-pound contender Gary Antuanne Russell. However, Huertas is undeterred by his setbacks. Besides a three-inch height advantage, Huertas will also possess a hometown advantage over Cardoso, so he is very confident that he will derail the Brazilian's plans at becoming a world champion.

Information regarding the undercard will be announced shortly.