Trevor Bryan Defends WBA HW Title Against Daniel Dubois This Saturday

MIAMI, FL (June 6, 2022)—The world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, has put together another spectacular boxing card featuring six title fights topped by the WBA Heavyweight Championship featuring champion Trevor Bryan and the number on challenger Daniel DuBois on Saturday night at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai.

The card titled “The Fight for Freedom and Peace”, will begin at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) and the main event featuring Ft. Lauderdale’s Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) and London’s DuBois (17-1, 16 KOs) will be at 6:30 p.m.

The card will also be presented on Pay-Per-View and on the internet at www.donking.com and www.itube247.com.

In addition to the WBA Heavyweight Championship, the NABA Gold Heavyweight championship will be held as champion DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) from Decatur, GA will defend his belt against Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs) from Dulac, LA. Guidry, who recently lost to Bryan in a title fight, has dedicated this fight to his fight manager and promoter Les Bonano, who passed away a week ago at the age of 79. Promoter King, who has worked with Bonano for many years, said Bonano will be honored with a 10-bell count on Saturday.

The other four title fights on the card will feature the NABA Cruiserweight title between champion Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KOs) of Sarasota, FL and challenger Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs) from Plantation, FL; the NABA Welterweight championship featuring Tre-Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs) defending his title against Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12KOs) from Ft. Lauderdale, FL; the NABA Light Heavyweight title will be decided between Ahmed Elbialo (21-1, 18 KOs) from Miami via Egypt and Dervin Colina (16-1, 14 KOs) of Miami via Venezuela; and the WBA Continental Americas Middleweight title featuring Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KOs) from Niagara Falls, NY and Ian Green (15-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ.

The fight card also will feature two special attractions—a six-round super light-weight bout with up-and-coming Cuban sensation Raynel Mederos (6-0, 1 KO), how residing in Miami, going up against Ryan Wilson (1-0, 1 KO) from Charlotte, SC. The other special attraction is a super middleweight six-rounder featuring Luis Rodriguez (8-0, 8 KOs) from Toa Alta, Puerto Rico meeting Ryan Adams (8-5-1, 6 KOs) from St. Louis, MO.