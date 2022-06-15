Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

Cesar Francis Meets Ex Champ Ray Beltran July 9 on ProBox Card

PLANT CITY, Florida (June 15, 2022): Panamanian 140-pound contender Cesar “Rainman” Francis (10-0, 6 KOs) will take a step up in opposition when he faces former world champion Ray Beltran (37-9-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the WBO NABO Junior Welterweight Championship. The fight takes place on Saturday, July 9 at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and will be streamed live globally on ProBox TV.

Tickets for Cesar Francis vs. Ray Beltran on sale now and start at $50, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at EventBrite.com or by clicking here.

Francis, who was born in Panama but lives in Brooklyn, New York, is coming off the biggest win of his career, a unanimous decision victory over Mohamed Mimoune (22-4 entering). Prior to that, he beat then-undefeated prospect Jose Roman Vazquez. The 31-year-old Francis has only had 10 fights, but he has taken significant steps in his last few fights that have moved him up the 140-pound rankings.

Cesar Francis is a pro boxer with a 10-0 record. He fights Ray Beltran July 9, 2022

Man looks like a model in this pic. He's actually a skilled pugilist at 140 pounds

“It’s my time to shine. I’m going to go in and perform,” said Cesar Francis. “Ray Beltran is a great veteran, and I am not overlooking him. I helped Richard Commey get ready for his fight against him. And this time Commey will be my sparring partner. People better bring their umbrellas because it’s going to ‘rain’ that day.”

Ray Beltran is a former world champion from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. He had some of the best moments of his career at 135 pounds, where he faced the likes of Jose Pedraza, “Hammerin” Hank Lundy, Ricky “Rickster” Burns, Richard Commey and Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Ray Beltran getting ready for July 9, 2022 bout vs. Cesar Francis

Yes, Ray Beltran is an “old dog.” But he is not to be overlooked, he owns a “rather die than quit” mentality

His most important victory was against Moises Paulus, whom he defeated to capture the WBO World Lightweight Championship. Now at 140 pounds, Ray Beltran plans to use his experience to take Francis to deep waters.

“I’ve been looking and waiting for this fight,” said Ray Beltran. “Cesar Francis is an undefeated fighter who has a lot of confidence, and this is the kind of fight I need to put myself back on the map. I think my experience will help a lot because I’ve been in there with high-level fighters. Like always, I will do my part to make sure it’s an action-packed fight. My fights have never been boring. They’re always full of action.”

See below, Cesar Francis v Mohamed Mimoune:

Undercard information for the Cesar Francis v Ray Beltran event will be announced shortly.

