Announcements
Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.:Preview,Date,Fight Time,Odds and Live Stream
We are here once again for a fight week that all boxing fans have been patiently waiting to see. WBC & IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0) faces the WBO champion Joe Smith Jr. (28-3) at the Hulu Theater inside the Madison Square Garden. This fight has been in the making for some time, and the light heavyweight picture gets a little clearer on Saturday night.
The thirty-seven-year-old Beterbiev is coming off of a knockout victory over Marcus Browne, which came in the ninth round of that fight. Beterbiev is a beast of a fighter who just wears you down with those thudding punches to the body and face. He literally beats up his opponents, and this fight against Smith Jr. could further solidify his claim to be king of the division. The concern is the age and the lack of quality opponents on his resume. Will Beterbiev look closer to forty than thirty on Saturday night?
Smith Jr. is a warrior and is a fan favorite because of the heart he displays in the ring and the humbleness outside of it. Unlike Beterbiev, Smith Jr. has those names on his resume. He hasn’t always come away with the victory but was able to gain some valuable experience against top-level opposition. Smith Jr. was last in the ring this past January, where he scored a TKO victory over Steve Geffrard. Can Smith Jr. put it all together on Saturday night to beat the man that many say is indestructible at light heavyweight?
WHEN IS BETERBIEV VS. SMITH JR.? DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, June 18
- Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT/ 3 a.m. BST
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT/ 5 a.m. BST
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BETERBIEV VS. SMITH JR.?
- U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes
- UK: Sky Sports
BETERBIEV VS. SMITH JR. FIGHT CARD
- Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. for the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles
- Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova; featherweights
ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. JOE SMITH JR. BETTING ODDS
Per Draft Kings, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -750, and Joe Smith Jr. is the underdog at +500.
Artur Beterbiev: Decision +380; KO/TKO -295
Draw +2500
Joe Smith Jr.: Decision +1100; KO/TKO +900
|
BETMGM
|
Odds boost
Best Boxing and MMA coverage
BetMGM Classic Sportsbook Promo: Get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000
Refer a Friend Offer: Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where BetMGM is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, NV, MI, PA, TN, IA, VA, DC, AZ, NY, LA, IL
|
SIGN UP WITH CODE *WABPLAY*
|
DRAFTKINGS
|
Leading US sportsbook
Same Fight Parlays
DraftKings Sportsbook Offer: 20% Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000
Daily Fantasy Sports: Deposit Bonus up to $500
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where DraftKings is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA
|
SIGN UP WITH DRAFTKINGS
|
CAESARS
|
Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market
Premium App
Classic Sportsbook Offer: First Bet Insurance up to $1,100!
Refer a Friend: Earn a $100 Free Bet
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where Caesars is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, MI, TN, IA, NY, IL
|
SIGN UP WITH CODE *USBETCZR*
|
Fanduel
|
FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
Daily Fantasy: Two Free Entries if you deposit $10
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where FanDuel is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA
|
SIGN UP WITH FANDUEL