Ryan Garcia Next Fight Information

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) next fight information is here. King Ry looks to rebound from the first loss of his career, and he will return to the ring versus Oscar Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday, December 2.

Scheduled for 12-rounds, the super lightweight event is presented in association with Cancun Boxing and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN as part of a subscription.

“Let’s go! I am so excited to announce that I will be fighting Oscar Duarte on December 2,” said Ryan Garcia in a release.

You recall in his last outing, against Gervonta Davis, young Garcia tasted hard leather and loss.

Ryan Garcia Has Switched Trainers and States

He dropped trainer Joe Goossen and moved from Cali to Texas, to work with Derrick James. James has a superstar collective, with Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo, and sometimes Anthony Joshua in the mix, in addition to Garcia.

“I’m back and feeling better and stronger than before. I wanted Duarte for me and for the fans. He’s tough and I’m ready to give people another show at my best weight again. Say whatever you want about Ryan Garcia, but I’m always going to give the fans what they want. Love you. See you December 2 on DAZN,” said Ryan Garcia.

“Location and ticketing will be announced soon.”

From a release:

At only 25-years-old, “King” Ryan Garcia has skyrocketed to the top of superstardom and has proven that he is a supreme pay-per-view attraction. His last fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in April 2023 garnered more than 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and generated a $22.8 million gate at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, making it the top 5 best gates in Nevada boxing history.

One of the most dynamic and exciting boxers fighting today, his fast-paced style, killer left hook, and long roster of knockouts have impressed boxing fans for years. He has held the WBC interim lightweight title, easily dispatching top contenders such as Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell.

“I feel very happy and full of enthusiasm now that this fight against Ryan Garcia has been finalized. This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Oscar Duarte. “I want to thank Golden Boy for giving me this great opportunity. I am very grateful for the support of my entire team. Everyone can expect the very best version of Oscar Duarte. I am ready to win this fight. I will lift the name of Mexico up on high.”

Who Is Oscar Duarte?

Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte of Parral, Chihuahua has become a boogeyman contender in the lightweight division with his hunter-killer instincts and defensive skills to match.

Click here to see his Boxrec.

Unafraid to go in the pocket with any fighter, Duarte is a resilient bull who has been knocking fighter’s heads off one-by-one. His sole loss was in 2019 against Adrian Estrella, which he has avenged with a string of 11 straight knockout victories, the last three including the rugged D’Angelo Keyes, the tough Alex Martin, and veteran Javier Franco.

The powerful Duarte became a professional in 2013 and also has incredible Mexican star power behind him with award-winning actor, model and television host Gabriel Soto co-managing his career along with Cancun Boxing.

“This is one of the reasons fight fans love Ryan — instead of taking baby steps back after a hard fought fight, he is returning against a guy with lethal power who doesn’t take a step backwards,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Whoever emerges victorious is immediately in line for a shot against any of the current world champions. Fans aren’t going to want to miss this one.”

“It is great to have Ryan fighting again on DAZN in 2023”, said Jared Kass, SVP North America, DAZN Group. “Ryan has been a key part of DAZN since our inception and this barnstormer vs Oscar Duarte will feature in a knockout run of shows in December. Watch all the action live on December 2nd, only as part of your DAZN subscription.”

More information on the venue, undercard, and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.