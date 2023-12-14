Rodriguez vs Edwards Purse: Record Night On The Horizon?

It’s a huge night for both Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards on Saturday night, as both men look to win a second version of the flyweight world title and probably earn record fighter pay.

The Rodriguez vs Edwards purse is likely to be the biggest of both men’s careers, especially considering the 112 lbs division doesn’t tend to be the biggest moneymaker for the boxers.

You won't want to miss what could end up being on everyone's fight of the year list come the final bell, whether that's after 12 rounds or from a stoppage.

Ahead of the IBF and WBO unification fight we’ve got all the news of the Rodriguez vs Edwards prize money for Saturday night.

Rodriguez vs Edwards: Here’s What The Main Event Stars Are Expected To Earn

It’s once again expected to be a record-breaking night of fighter pay for the two stars in the main event at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, this weekend.

The Rodriguez vs Edwards purse should beat anything the two men have earned before for a single night’s work.

What holds them back in what they’ve earned so far is the fact that they fight in the flyweight division, with the lighter weights having historically not given out as much in the way of fighter pay.

Rodriguez won his first world title by defeating Carlos Cuadras in 2022, which would have earned him in the region of $200,000.

It was a big mark up from just a couple of years before when he was making around $20k for his appearances on DAZN.

The title defense against Israel González had reportedly been an even bigger payday than when he won the belt.

But even that paled in comparison to his boxer earnings from the win over Cristian Gonzalez earlier this year.

In winning the WBO flyweight title, ‘Bam’ is said to have earned himself around $400,000 just from the purse alone.

Not much is known about Rodriguez’s earnings before his biggest fights in recent years but the $20k mark that he was earning in 2021 shows how far he’s come in such a small amount of time.

He’s expected to pick up even more money from Saturday’s fight as he headlines the DAZN card against Edwards for the two titles.

It’s not just the American who should come out the fight with a boost to his bank account, with the Brit also set to come away from the Rodriguez vs Edwards purse with a record pay-day.

Edwards signed for DAZN earlier this year and it’s fair to say it’s already been a good decision for his fighter pay.

Ahead of his title defense against Andres Campos at Wembley Arena, the undefeated IBF champion claimed he ‘couldn’t believe’ how much he was getting paid.

In typical fashion the Matchroom Boxing chief joked that they could lower his purse for the fight.

The unanimous decision victory over Campos, the fourth defense of his title, is said to have earned him around $400,000, a similar purse to what Rodriguez earned last time out.

Not much is known about his previous fighter pay but before the win against Campos he claimed he’d made around $650,000 from just his fights alone.

This weekend he will be hoping to make around that just from one fight and take home two world title belts back to the UK.

Rodriguez vs Edwards: Here’s Why You Don’t Want To Miss This Fight

Of course it’s never just about the fighter pay for the boxers and it won’t just be about the Rodriguez vs Edwards purse when the bell rings on Saturday.

There is a legitimate debate to be had that this could produce on of, if not the, fights of the year.

Both men are undefeated to date in their professional careers and hold a version of the world title belt.

Bigger fights are ahead for the winner, whether that’s unifying more of the belts at 112 lbs or going up in weight.

Styles make fights and this is one of those where that clash could make things a bit special.

As well as being youth vs experience, not that Edwards is old, it’s also about his skills compared to Bam’s power.

Edwards has only finished four of his 20 opponents, whereas his rival at the weekend has stopped 11 of his 18 fights inside the distance.

There are few fights in any division that would set the imaginations going as much as what could happen in this one.

With a brilliant night ahead next weekend, it’s still amazing that such a huge fight is being saved for right at the end of the year, a true Holiday Season treat.

Of course the Rodriguez vs Edwards purse hasn't been confirmed yet but we can predict it based on previous payouts.