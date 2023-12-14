Jesse Rodriguez Net Worth: Champ Deserves More

One of the most eagerly anticipated fights of 2023 takes place right at the end of the year, with the flyweight division set to have two of its titles unified.

IBF champ Edwards and WBO title holder Rodriguez meet in what could be the most significant night for Jesse Rodriguez net worth and career.

It’s an extremely tight battle in the ring and in the bank balance’s of the two fighters who don’t get as much recognition or money as they deserve.

Jesse Rodriguez Net Worth In 2023: A Record Breaking Year

It’s one of the biggest nights in a long time for the flyweight division as two undefeated fighters look to claim a second belt.

‘Bam’ is well known for his knockout power and his highlight reel really should be something that earns him the big bucks.

However, Jesse Rodriguez net worth isn’t what it would be if he fought at a higher weight class, especially considering he’s a world champion without a loss on his record and has already won a title in another division.

It’s claimed that his net worth is in the region of ‘only’ $2 million, although that figure cannot be confirmed.

Of course that’s still a good amount of money but compared to others in the sport with an 18-0 record walking around with a world title belt, it’s not spectacular.

It has been boosted by how much he’s already earned in 2023 and it will likely only be improved by the fight with Edwards, even if he was to pick up the first loss of his professional career so far.

Jesse Rodriguez Boxing Career Earnings

Rodriguez is just 23-years-old and has amassed 18 wins and the WBO title already in his relatively short career, as well as the WBC Super flyweight title.

Having turned professional in 2017, there’s plenty of time for Jesse Rodriguez net worth to grow and it could start this weekend.

Last year ‘Bam’ faced Israel Gonzalez in a defense of his super flyweight title and is claimed to have been guaranteed $200,000 from the fight.

It was reported that he earned up to $500,000 once his cut of the pay-per-views were taken into account but he’s since broken that guaranteed payday.

His most recent fight came earlier this year when he won the flyweight belt from Cristian Gonzalez.

For his unanimous decision victory over 12 rounds, Rodriguez walked away with a $400,000 guaranteed purse.

He should finish off this year by once again picking up a personal record purse, for his fight with Edwards, and the potential of a second belt.

Jesse Rodriguez Net Worth: 2024 Expected To Be Another Big Year

Like his opponent for Saturday night, Jesse Rodriguez net worth should only grow a quicker rate from here.

There’s every chance that he will really put himself on the boxing map on Saturday night in what could be a fight of the year contender.

The winner can expect future chances to unify the division on DAZN, making even more money than Saturday’s bout.

However, even if he loses the American will be able to earn himself future title shots and more money.