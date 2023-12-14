Sunny Edwards Net Worth: Flyweight Champ’s Earnings Set To Sky Rocket

It could be a huge weekend for Sunny Edwards net worth and aspirations to be recognised as the best in the world as he takes on Jesse Rodriguez this weekend.

The British IBF flyweight champion has the chance to win a second world title at the weight, make career record earnings and find a place in the pound-for-pound list.

Sunny Edwards Net Worth In 2023: Showtime On The Verge Of Big Money

Flyweights don’t tend to get the most attention in the sport of boxing, as some of the smallest men and women who get into the ring.

That means a world class operator like Edwards can fly under the radar a bit and not pick up the biggest pay days.

The man known as ‘Showtime’ won his IBF world title in 2020, defeating Moruti Mthalane, and has defended it four times since, increasing his record to 20-0.

As of December 2023, his net worth is reckoned to be around $640,000

Despite that, the paydays have not been high for the 27-year-old, but Sunny Edwards net worth could be about to change.

Sunny Edwards Boxing Career Earnings

At just 27-years-old and 20 fights into his career, there’s plenty of time for Edwards to make a lot more money.

The 112 lbs champion tends not to earn as much for his fights as boxers on a similar level in the heavier weights, it’s just how the sport works.

For his world title victory over Mthalane he reportedly made a personal record $350,000, he’s since beaten that with defenses against Felix Alvarado and Andres Campos.

Against Campos, his most recent fight, Edwards broke his record with a supposed $435,000 purse.

That’s partially to do with signing for Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing earlier this year, which is likely to earn him more lucrative purses.

On signing the undefeated world champion claimed he wasn't happy just defending his title any more, and was looking to add more belts, including the Ring Magazine title.

His total career earnings from boxing alone is said to have been around $2.6 million, which explains Sunny Edwards net worth.

Sunny Edwards Net Worth: Bigger Pay Days Ahead If He Wins

The Sunny Edwards net worth figure isn’t particularly high for a world champion boxer but there could be much more money in his future.

Whoever walks away with both the IBF and WBO versions of the flyweight title will have their eyes set on other champions.

Either WBC title holder Julio Cesar Martinez or WBA champion Artem Dalakian could provide an even bigger payday, especially after the boost in reputation a win over Rodriguez would give the Brit.

Add to that his new Matchroom deal and the potential for more sponsorship deals and Edwards could soon be making the kind of money he’d previously only dreamt of.