Matchroom Matches Made: Bam Rodriguez-Sunny Edwards, More

Matchroom has four events taking place in USA and Mexico, as the promotion announced a batch of cards for the second half of the year, into the winter.

Top of the heap: a flyweight unification clash between Bam Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 16.

WBO champ Rodriguez and IBF boss Edwards: Rodriguez (18-0 11 KOs) you recall won his first world title back in 2022 in Arizona, versus Carlos Cuadras, the WBC Super-Flyweight strap. The San Antonio, Texas defended the title twice, beating Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Israel Gonzalez.

He became a two-weight champion in Texas in April by downing Christian Hernandez.

“I want to thank Matchroom, Teiken and my whole team for making this fight happen,” said Rodriguez in a release.

“This fight will allow me to showcase my skills and prove to everyone that I am not only the best Flyweight in the world but one of the best fighters in the world period.

“I am excited to be back in Arizona where I first became a World champion, and I will be 100 per cent ready to put on a show on December 16 and become unified World champion.”

Edwards (20-0 4 KOs) became the IBF champion in April 2021, beaten Moruti Mthalane in London.

Two defenses in Dubai (Jayson Mama, Muhammad Waseem) and he then triumphed in Sheffield, England, besting Felix Alvarado.

The 27 year old debuted under the Matchroom banner in June, defeating Andres Campos in London.

Sunny Edwards Likes Being With Matchroom

“I’m looking forward to being involved in one of the biggest Flyweight World title fights in boxing history,” said Edwards.

“It’s the real #1 versus the real #2. I would like to thank Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith, Matchroom Boxing and my team for getting me in this position, and I’d also like to thank Bam and his team for accepting the fight.

”I am really looking forward to becoming one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world on December 16 in Arizona.”

Also, Diego Pacheco fights Marcelo Coceres for the WBO International and USWBC Super-Middleweight titles at the YouTube Theater in LA on November 18.

Pacheco (19-0 16 KOs) in July beat Manuel Gallegos in Monterrey, Mexico.

He defeated Jack Cullen in Liverpool, England in April. The 23 year old looks to impress at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“I cannot wait to be headlining at home November 18 at the YouTube Theater,” said Pacheco. “I am looking forward to making a statement and delivering another great performance for all my hometown fans.”

Super middleweight Coceres (32-5-1 18 KOs), an Argentine, fought WBO champ Billy Joe Saunders in November 2019, and the 32 year old is stepping up, it looks like.

“November 18, in his backyard, this is what warriors do,” said Coceres.

“I have a lot of respect for Pacheco, he’s a good fighter, but he’s still young and he has time. This is my time now.

“I’ve been here before. I’ve been to war. Let’s see how the young boy does when his back is against the wall.

“I’m bringing everything into this fight. I can’t afford another loss at this point in my career. This is make or break and I’m leaving everything I have in the ring come November 18.”

In September, Matchroom hits Tijuana and Orlando.

Matchroom Has Fierro-Zammaripa

Angel Fierro defends his WBO NABO Lightweight title against Brayan Zammaripa on Friday, September 15 at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico.

Fierro (21-1-2 17 KOs) is rated No. #4 by the WBO. The 25 year old looks to dazzle at home. He comes in off a win over Eduardo Estela in Culiacan. Zammaripa (13-1 4 KOs) comes from Baja, CA.

“I am very happy to return to my home Tijuana,” said Fierro. “But I am even more excited because I am very close to a World Title fight. I'm very focused on giving a great show to my people.”

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for, for a long time,” said Zammaripa.

“I respect Tashiro, but this is my moment. I’m coming to his neighborhood, but this is my territory. Civil War is coming September 15 and I’m leaving with Tashiro’s belt. Viva Mexico.

Erika Cruz (15-2 3 KOs) is on that card, off a loss to Amanda Serrano for the featherweight crown in New York in February. ‘Dinamita’ faces Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-1 2 KOs)

“I am 100 per cent prepared,” said Cruz.

“That night the national guard and I will be celebrating our Independence Day with one more victory for the Dinamita!”

The following week in Florida, Richardson Hitchins faces Jose Zepeda for the WBC Silver and IBF North American 140 pound titles at the Caribe Royale in Orlando on Saturday, September 23.

Hitchins (16-0 7 KOs) beat New Jersey’s John Bauza at Madison Square Garden his last time out. The Brooklyn boxer is #6 WBO and #7 IBF in the 140 pound rankings.

Zepeda (36-3 27 KOs) is a step up; he's challenged for world titles at both 135 and 140.

“I’m excited to finally be back in action and prove I’m the top dog of the 140 pound division,” said Hitchins.

“I promise to put on a master class performance on Zepada. This was the guy they were calling one of the top guys in the division, so after this performance this will show I’m ready for anyone.

“We tried waiting for Montana Love, but he found his way out of the fight like I expected his bitch ass would, so it’s on to bigger and better!”

“This is it for me, my last opportunity and a big one,” said Zepeda.

“I need to win to stay on track and soon fight for another World title, it's now or never. I want to thank Matchroom very much for this opportunity, my brother Renee and my manager Rick Mirigian for getting this multi-fight deal worked out. I'll be ready come fight night.”

Jessica McCaskill v Sandy Ryan for three of the 147 belts will support.

WBA and WBC champion McCaskill (12-3 5 KOs) took the straps from Cecilia Braekhus in August 2020, and defended in a rematch.

Wins over Kandi Wyatt and Alma Ibarra followed. She dropped to 140 to take on Chantelle Cameron in Abu Dhabi in November.

WBO titlist Ryan (6-1 2 KOs) won in her last start against Marie Pier Houle in Cardiff, Wales in April, taking the strap. Ryan has wins over Anahi Sanchez and Erica Arias.

“Glad to finally get back in the ring, it’s been too long,” said McCaskill. “I’m not going to lie it’s been a bit frustrating but now we are finally here. You know what they say, be careful what you wish for. See you soon Sandy.”

“This fight is everything to me the level of it the best vs. the best in the Welterweight division,” said Ryan. “I respect Jessica massively as a fighter and what she has done in the sport but it’s definitely time for a new era and I believe I am that.

“It’s my biggest fight and it’s going to be in America, a place I’ve wanted to fight in since I turned pro. It’s been a dream of mine so I can’t wait to make my America debut and fight Jessica. AND THE NEW!”

In Orlando, fans will see Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams meet Steve Rolls.

Williams (14-0 10 KOs) beat River Wilson-Bent in eight rounds last time out, he's #2 with the WBA, #10 with the IBF and #11 with the WBC, so he needs to win to maintain.

Rolls (22-2, 12 KOs) will be the underdog.

“I’ve learned the significance of rest and patience since my April victory,” said Williams.

“This period of down time has allowed my mind and body the proper space to process all of the many lessons I’ve received in my previous 6 bouts. Tremendous advancement has occurred in all areas of my life. September 23 will be a display of brilliance, dedication, and laser focus. Don’t miss it!

“I’m looking forward to fighting on September 23,” said Rolls. “I know that Ammo is coming to fight, but I’m going to do whatever is necessary to get my hand raised at the end of the night. He has never fought anyone as a pro with my experience, and I think that experience will play a big role in me winning this fight.”

Other Matchroom offerings:

Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington, Saturday October 7, Sheffield

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, Saturday October 21, Manchester

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor II, Saturday November 25, Dublin