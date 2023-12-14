Rodriguez vs Edwards Fight Card: Flyweights Steal the Show

While this Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card may be flying under the radar compared to some this weekend's other combat sports events, any true boxing fans and purists know that there are some excellent, intriguing bouts scheduled to take place on this DAZN broadcast in Glendale, Arizona.

It doesn't get much better than two undefeated, young, and incredibly hungry boxers going toe to toe in a main event, 12 round, world title fight; and that's exactly what we'll be getting when Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards take center stage to compete for the WBC and IBF World Flyweight Title.

Yet, the main event isn't the only bout in the Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card this weekend that needs discussing. For that reason, we're here to outline all the most intriguing details and betting picks, so that you'll be completely in the know for this Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card tonight.

Rodriguez vs Edwards: Everything You Need to Know

This Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card truly has something for everyone. While most of the bouts on this card feature smaller fighters, that doesn't mean all of these guys can't stand and bang with the best of them.

Rodriguez vs Edwards: Co-Main and Main Events

WBC, IBF World Flyweight Title: Jesse Rodriguez (18-0) vs Sunny Edwards (20-0)

We're in for an absolute thriller when Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards step in the ring to battle it out for the WBC and IBF World Flyweight Title. Neither of these fighters have ever experienced a loss in their respective professional careers — but that will have to change for one of them come Saturday.

Despite Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez breaking his jaw during his last fight against Cristian Gonzalez Hernandez in April, Rodriguez displayed his warrior mentality throughout the bout, edging Hernandez out to win the WBO Flyweight Title. In addition to the relentless heart he displays, we love the way that Rodriguez utilizes his lightning fast jab and head-hitting left cross to put opponents on their back heels — and eventually put them on the canvas.

Although Sunny Edwards, the undefeated Englishman, doesn't quite have the same power that Rodriguez possesses, but makes up for that lack with slick head movement and excellent footwork. In terms of pure technicality in the ring, we believe nobody can compare to Edwards in the entire Flyweight division. Therefore, this main event is set up for fireworks — and should set both boxers up for a record-setting pay day.

As for the co-main event, we'll see a Super Bantamweight bout Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez. While Akhmadaliev suffered his first professional loss in his most recent fight against Marlos Tapales back in April (by split decision), many people believe he won that fight, and therefore should still be undefeated. Now, however, Akhmadaliev is looking to right that wrong against Kevin Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an undefeated fighter from Mexico that proved he belongs on the grand stage in his most recent decision victory against Jose Sanmartin in March.

What we know about Akhmadaliev is that he has some of the most brutal body shots in all of boxing, and should be able to find success to the body of Gonzalez early and often. It's going to be up to Gonzalez to prove that he can not only withstand Akhmadaliev's power, but counter with some powerful shots of his own. If he does manage to do so, and earn Akhmadaliev's respect within the ring, then we should be set up for a tightly-contested co-main event.

Rodriguez vs Edwards Main Card

While the top two fights on this Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card are certified bangers, the rest of the main event certainly doesn't disappoint.

The undefeated Galal Yafai takes on Rocco Santomauro for the WBC International Flyweight Title, in what might end up being the most exciting bout of the entire evening. What we know is that, despite only having five professional fights under his belt, Yafai is the real deal; proven by the fact that he won a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, as an amateur.

Another great fight we'll see Saturday is the WBA Continental Super Bantamweight Title bout between Peter McGrail and Jarico O'Quinn. In a Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card that includes a fair amount of English fighters (and should produce some record-setting pay day's), McGrail might be the one who steals the show Saturday night. His fast-paced, aggressive, marauder-like style always creates compelling bouts; all of which McGrail has emerged as the victor in.

Jarico O'Quinn should be McGrail's toughest test to date, considering that he has only lost once in his career, and that was due to a shocking first round knockout that nobody saw coming. That being said, we think that McGrail — currently listed as a -575 favorite — will win by decision (which you can get for +100).

Rodriguez vs Edwards Prelims

Super Welterweight: Gordie Russ II (6-0) vs Junsaid Bostan (7-0)

Gordie Russ II (6-0) vs Junsaid Bostan (7-0) Super Bantamweight: Arturo Popoca (11-0-1) vs Carlos Mujica (8-3)

Arturo Popoca (11-0-1) vs Carlos Mujica (8-3) Featherweight: Albert Gonzalez (6-0) vs Robenilson Viera (5-1-0)

Albert Gonzalez (6-0) vs Robenilson Viera (5-1-0) Featherweight: Joe McGrail (7-0) vs Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-4-2)

These are some intriguing bouts on the prelims of this Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card. In fact, we get to see a pair of brothers fighting Saturday night, because Joe McGrail is the younger brother of the aforementioned Peter McGrail. Considering that Joe McGrail is a massive -2500 favorite in his bout against Edgar Ortiz Jr, we expect him to produce a knockout and send the McGrail clan back to England happy.

Also, the Super Welterweight bout between Gordie Russ II and Junsaid Bostan should be a thriller. Both of these guys possess devastating power, and the undefeated records that each boxer boasts makes this even more intriguing. That being said, we still expect Junsaid Bostan to land a KO — which is available at -180.

Rodriguez vs Edwards Tonight: Match Ups to Watch Out For

While the entire Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card this weekend should set us up for one heck of a show, we believe that the main event between Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards will end up being the most exciting fight of them all.

Although it's true that Edwards' opponent, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, will more than likely have more power than Edwards come Saturday night, we expect that Edwards should be able to dodge that power throughout the 12 round fight, and pepper Rodriguez with enough offense to make this fight an evenly-matched thriller.

As we said before, we believe that this Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card is flying under the radar in the combat sports world — probably because UFC 296 is stealing most of the headlines. Yet, after this event concludes, all of us who do decide to tune in Saturday night will certainly have something to talk about with other boxing lovers come Monday.