PPV.com Has Gamebred Boxing, BKFC and Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia To Come

The platform PPV.com announced today their slate for the bear term. Boxing, different iterations and styles, will be front and center on April 1, April 22 and April 29–here is a release which offers more specifics on the events, including pricing:

NEW YORK, NY, AND LOS ANGELES, CA—March 27, 2023—PPV.COM, the streaming pay-per-view (PPV) platform from iNDEMAND, has announced its live event schedule for the month of April 2023, which includes the some of most highly anticipated combat sports events this spring.

Boxing and MMA fans alike will be able to watch three spectacular PPV cards on PPV.COM, including “Gamebred Boxing 4,” “Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia,” and “BKFC 41: Rockhold vs. Perry” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

PPV.COM is not a subscription service, and all events below will be available in either English or Spanish:

Date Live Event Price

April 1 Gamebred Boxing 4

$49.99

(Worldwide streaming)

April 22 Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia $84.99

(U.S. & Canada)

April 29 BKFC 41: Rockhold vs. Perry $49.99

(Worldwide streaming)

About iNDEMAND and PPV.COM

iNDEMAND is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDEMAND is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDEMAND delivers great content to more than 80 million cable homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. In December 2021, iNDEMAND launched PPV.COM, an innovative streaming PPV service and the first of its kind to offer interactive fan engagement during live-action sports. With the addition of PPV.COM to its existing cable PPV infrastructure, iNDEMAND has consolidated all forms of PPV distribution under one roof, making the company the only provider of turn-key PPV solutions for both industry partners and consumers. For more information, go to indemand.com.