Marlon Vera Vs Cory Sandhagen Weigh-Ins: UFC On ESPN 43 All The News And Updates

There was a lot of back and forth between the two halves of the main event, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. The two went at each other at the UFC on ESPN 43 press conference. But before the two get a chance to squash the beef at the UFC on ESPN 43 fight card on Saturday, they have to hit the scale at the UFC weigh-in today.

Let’s remember, the all-time greatest Ecuadorian mixed martial artist is one of the rare fighters who defeated number 1 division contender Sean O’Malley, while Cory Sandhagen is destroying his opponents with an outstanding pace, footwork, and technicality. His technical strikes and moves are simply out of the league, plus his elite-level cardio makes him very dangerous in a 5-round war.

The co-main event looks even more mystical, as Holly Holm, the former division champ, has just inked a new 6-fight deal with the UFC, despite her age. She’s not thinking of retiring any time soon, while Yana Santos is returning after a long layoff. She has recently got a kid with fellow 205-pound striker Thiago Santos, let’s see if she hits the scale at the UFC weigh-in today.

UFC On ESPN 43 Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the UFC weigh-in results. You can take a look at the UFC on ESPN 43 weigh-in on the MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel. It starts a bit earlier, at 10 PM ET (3 PM CET).

There are no title fights at this event, so the fighters are allowed to weigh one pound over the limit. For example, 136 pounds is fine for a 135-pound bantamweight limit, and so on. We will see a total of 24 fighters on the scales, let’s hope everybody is going to be on point at the UFC weigh-in today.

UFC Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Marlon Vera (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (135.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Yana Santos (135)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. Austin Lingo (146)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Andrea Lee (126) vs. Maycee Barber (125.5)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Alex Perez (126) vs. Manel Kape (125.5)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Albert Duraev (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Steven Peterson (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (146)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Trevin Giles (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (171)

Flyweight (125 pounds): CJ Vergara (126) vs. Daniel da Silva (126)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Manuel Torres () – did not appear on the scale due to medical issues vs. Trey Ogden (155.5) – canceled

Flyweight (125 pounds): Vinicius Salvador (126) vs. Victor Altamirano (124.5)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Tamires Vidal () vs. Hailey Cowan () – not happening, Vidal out due to medical issues

As expected, Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen were the first to hit the bantamweight limit. The main event of the evening is official.

Holly Holm and Yana Santos were also on point at the UFC on ESPN 43 weigh-in. Every single fighter on the main card hit the scale at the UFC weigh-in today. Unfortunately, Tamires Vidal vs Hailey Cowan will not happen, but overall, the upcoming event looks pretty much promising. Also, Manuel Torres didn't appear on the scale due to medical problems, so there will be only 11 fights tomorrow.

Here is more info on the UFC on ESPN 43 streaming options. Give UFC on ESPN 43 a shot and sit next to your watching device on Saturday at 4 PM ET.