UFC On ESPN 43: Marlon Vera Vs Cory Sandhagen Press Conference

There is a lot of beef going on between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, and both fighters are very much skillful in trolling the other guy and hyping the fight up, so UFC on ESPN 43 press conference looked promising on the piece of paper. The fight looks very promising, as the most technical 135er meets the most dangerous elbow striker in the division. Click here for more info on the UFC on ESPN 43 full fight card.

Where To Watch UFC On ESPN 43 Press Conference?

The UFC on ESPN 43 press conference aired on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023. Check this link for the whole UFC on ESPN 43 press conference.

I am aware that the majority of you are interested in the highlights and greatest moments. If you have no time to watch, please take a look at this playlist below. Let’s see whom was the funniest guy at this UFC fight night presser.

Main Event

Marlon “Chito” Vera is on a roll at the moment, with back-to-back wins over Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Dominick Cruz, and Rob Font. The all-time greatest Ecuadorian mixed martial artist doesn’t even think of pulling a handbrake. Vera plans to join Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno as champs in 2023. He’ll be looking for his 5th consecutive win in the match against stand-up technical expert Cory Sandhagen.

On the other hand, Cory Sandhagen holds very notable wins over Song Yadong, Frankie Edgar, and Marlon Moraes, but he had ups and downs recently – 3 wins, and 2 losses. Cory Sandhagen didn’t talk much about his upcoming fight, and he looked very frustrated with the fact that Henry Cejudo will be fighting Aljamain Sterling for the UFC 135-pound title at UFC 288. For Sandhagen, “it’s a bit lame Henry Cejudo got the title shot out of the retirement”.

Co-Main Event

Holly Holm didn’t discuss her upcoming fight against Yana Kunitskaya. A legend by herself, Holly discussed her new 6-fight UFC deal, the boxing Hall of Fame, Jon Jones, and much more. Holly is 40+ years old, but she isn’t thinking of slowing down any time soon. We might see her with the belt again, you never know.

Yana Santos recently married the fellow 205-pounder Thiago Santos and changed her last name. The two have a kid, which is an extra motivation for Yana. Santos returns after a long layoff, but she believes that victory over Holly Holm puts her into 135-pound title contention.

The Rest Of The Main Card

Austin Lingo previewed Nate Landwehr’s fight and explained the reasons for his long layoff to the press. Let’s remember, Lingo has been inactive since his decision victory over Luis Saldana in 2021. On the other hand, his opponent Nate “The Train” Landwehr has a message for Austin Lingo. “We’ll see who’s the real dog”, Nate said.

The Portuguese star Manel Kape is full of confidence ahead of his bout against Alex Perez. Kape expects an “easy win” over Perez and believes the flyweight title shot comes next. His opponent Alex Perez previewed the bout against Manel Kape and explained inactivity in recent years. Let’s remember, Perez fought only twice in the last three years and suffered back-to-back losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja via submission. His last match happened in July 2022, when he lost via neck crank.

Maycee Barber didn’t look too shocked because Alexa Grasso defeated Valentina Shevchenko via rear-naked choke to get the 125-pound belt. Andrea Lee also didn’t speak much about her opponent Maycee Barber. Lee is very happy to see Grasso winning the 125-pound title, she believes “it is good for the sport”.

Muay Thai expert Chidi Njokuani looks happy because he didn’t get to UFC younger. “I would’ve f*cked it all up”, he said. His opponent Albert Duraev didn’t look too much interested in his upcoming bout and talked about the former division champ Israel Adesanya. Duraev believes Adesanya “has a mental barrier, and will lose to Alex Perreira in the rematch”.

Preliminary Card

San Antonio’s CJ Vergara detailed his MMA journey, from backyard fights to UFC. Vergara traveled a long way and faced tons of challenges before joining the greatest MMA promotion in the world.

Please stay tuned to NY Fights for the latest UFC fight night news. Check here for more info about the potential UFC on ESPN 43 streaming options, depending on your geolocation!