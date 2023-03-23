Vera Vs Sandhagen Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN 43 Live Online Or TV?

There were many high-level match-ups at the UFC 286 past weekend. Rocky Edwards stays an undisputed UFC 170-pound champion after a majority decision win over Kamaru Usman. The greatest fight of the night was seen in the co-main, where Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev traded big bombs for 15 minutes and ended the bout with tons of cuts and bruises. This will be the UFC PPV event to remember, London crowd was pretty happy as many UK-based Octagon warriors scored victories.

But let’s focus on the upcoming UFC on ESPN 43 card. Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen is the main event of the evening, while the vet clash between Holly Holm and Yana Santos co-headlines the upcoming card. Let’s deep dive into the world of UFC on ESPN 43 streaming options.

UFC On ESPN 43 Live Stream Options

The price of ESPN’s monthly subscription is 9.99 dollars, but an annual package costs 99.99 bucks, so you can save 20 dollars. You can watch UFC fight cards, and preliminaries of the numbered pay-per-view events – this looks like a great choice.

Yet, I have something very important to tell you. The main card airs exclusively on ESPN, while the preliminary card will go down on ESPN+. So, if you live in the United States of America, keep that in mind.

The price of the Disney Bundle is 13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). If you live in the United States of America, this might be the best choice for you, as it lets you watch some other shows too.

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC On ESPN 43 Watch Online Options?

UFC on Fight Pass is the best choice to make. The price is 11.99 dollars per month, and the annual package is worth 114.99 dollars. You will spare 30 dollars with a yearly subscription.

If you buy UFC on Fight Pass, you will get a chance to access every single UFC event since its beginning. A diehard fan, a historian… whatever. You can enjoy every single era of the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Plus, you can watch tons of other promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Diehard gamblers always look for new blood and prospects. Every fight card brings new Octagon warriors and young guns, this is your opportunity to enjoy other promotions too.

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN 43 On?

ESPN+ covers the UFC on ESPN 43 preliminary card, while the main card gets underway at ESPN. The first seven bouts will go down on ESPN+, while the last six goes down on ESPN, so please, keep that in mind.

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… This sounds like a top-notch offer, isn’t it?

Please check out if your local ISP covers both ESPN and ESPN+. Also, depending on your geolocation, it might air on other channels. Please ask your internet service provider.

Is There Any UFC On ESPN 43 Free Live Stream?

NYFights is not interested in your fake excuses, and we don’t like illegal streams. Pay your ESPN/UFC on Fight Pass subscription and enjoy the night of promising battles.

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN 43?

The clash of technical, very skillful cardio machines Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera headlines the card. The winner might get a chance to square off against the current division champion Aljamain Sterling, so the stakes are high.

Preliminary Card

Victor Altamirano is known for teeing opponents up on the feet, so his fight with Vinicius Salvador might be very interesting to watch. Trevin Giles will try to destroy Preston Parsons on the feet, but if Parsons secures a takedown, he could score a win.

Daniel Pineda is a dangerous BJJ fighter, just like Steven Peterson, but their opponents Lucas Alexander and Tucker Lutz have great submission defense, so it depends on which way these fights are going to go.

Main Card

Manel Kape and Alex Perez are known for throwing big bombs and violent exchanges. Muay Thai expert Chidi Njokuani will try to put Albert Duraev to sleep off the clinch, while Maycee Barber will try to outpace always dangerous and unpredictable Andrea Lee. Nate Landwehr’s chin is on point, Austin Lingo likes long wars, and this bout could easily go the distance.

In the co-main event of the evening, the former 135-pound queen and the “female Cro Cop” with a stunning left high kick, Holly Holm, will try to outpace violent Yana Santos.

But the main event is a barnburner, as Muay Thai expert and BJJ black belt Marlon Vera squares off against a dangerous technical striker Cory Sandhagen. You can learn a lot from this fight, especially if you’re a fighter or a fan who follows the new-age movement, footwork, transitions, and clinch game. You should watch this bout by any means necessary.

You can take a look at the UFC on ESPN 43 full fight card here. This event starts at 4 PM ET, give this card a shot, you might see some high-level knockouts and submission finishes.