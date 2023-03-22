UFC On ESPN 43 Fight Card: Marlon Vera Vs Cory Sandhagen And More

We’ve seen tons of high-level outings last weekend, especially in the main of the UFC 286. Rocky Edwards defended his belt against Kamaru Usman in the capital of England despite a point deduction due to a fence grab, while Justin Gaethje outworked Rafael Fiziev in a bloody and battered war for a majority decision.

The Fight of the Night award went into the hands of Fiziev and Gaethje, while the Performance of the Night award went into the hands of Jake Hadley, who stopped Malcolm Gordon, and Gunnar Nelson, who submitted Bryan Barbarena via armbar from the mount.

UFC On ESPN 43 Fight Card Date And Time

After a stacked UFC London PPV, the promotion travels back across the pond to the USA. The upcoming UFC Vegas 71 event will go down on Saturday, March 25th, 2022, in AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas. The UFC fight card time is 4 PM ET (10 PM CET). Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen’s card is stacked with nice fights. Aside from the main and co-main, it lacks in star power, but never judge the book by its cover.

You can see the UFC on ESPN 43 full fight card below. There will be 13 bouts this weekend – seven in the prelims and six in the main card.

Main Card (ESPN, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Marlon Vera (22-7-1) vs. Cory Sandhagen (15-4-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Holly Holm (14-6-0) vs. Yana Santos (14-6-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Nate Landwehr (16-4-0) vs. Austin Lingo (9-1-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Andrea Lee (13-6-0) vs. Maycee Barber (11-2-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Alex Perez (24-7-0) vs. Manel Kape (18-6-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Chidi Njokuani (22-8-0) vs. Albert Duraev (15-4-0)

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Daniel Pineda (27-14-0) vs. Tucker Lutz (12-2-0)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Steven Peterson (19-10-0) vs. Lucas Alexander (7-3-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Trevin Giles (15-4-0) vs. Preston Parsons (10-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): CJ Vergara (10-4-1) vs. Daniel da Silva (11-4-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Manuel Torres (13-2-0) vs. Trey Ogden (16-5-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Vinicius Salvador (14-4-0) vs. Victor Altamirano (11-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Tamires Vidal (7-1-0) vs. Hailey Cowan (7-2-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN 43?

An entertaining kicking specialist Victor Altamirano will try to piece up Vinicius Salvador from the outside, plus there are many very close fights – CJ Vergara vs Daniel da Silva, Trey Ogden vs Manuel Torres, Hailey Cowan vs Tamires Vidal…

Steven Peterson will try to out-grapple or submit dangerous Lucas Alexander, while Trevin Giles is looking for a KO win against great wrestler Preston Parsons. Also, Pineda will test his BJJ skills against an opponent with a great submission defense, Tucker Lutz.

Main Card

Albert Duraev vs Chidi Njokuani is a stand-up banger, just like Manel Kape vs Alex Perez. Maycee Barber will try to outpace dangerous counter-striker Andrea “KGB” Lee, while Nate Landwehr’s toughness might play a role in the bout against hard hitter Austin Lingo.

The co-main event brings the clash between the former 135-pound division champ Holly Holm and very tough Yana Santos, and both fighters are coming off a lay-off.

The main event is a real banger, as Muay Thai/BJJ expert with some of the greatest elbows in the game, and the all-time greatest MMA fighter from Ecuador, Marlon Vera, squares off against a technical expert with a very tricky stand-up game and superb scrambles, Cory Sandhagen. Both fighters are cardio machines, so this could go easily go all the way.

Please check here for UFC on ESPN 43 streaming options and sit next to your watching device on Saturday at 4 PM.