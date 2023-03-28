BLK Prime Sticking Around, Promises Tuesday Night Series

Connect with us

BLK Prime is out of the Adrien Broner business, but they are, they insist, “committed to being a force in the sport of boxing.” BLK will bring back Tuesday Night Fights, that's the plan.

Here is info from a release sent out by BLK: Starting in May 2023, BLK Prime will feature five fights every Tuesday night LIVE and FREE with your $3.99 subscription. Rising stars, undefeated fighters and top prospects will showcase their skills every week on the BLK platform.

A huge part of the BLK mission is to be leaders is Women's Boxing showcasing women's fights weekly including all women cards. It's true Women's Boxing has been on the rise, but there are so many women without opportunities to get in the ring, BLK Prime is opening that platform for all women fighters.

BLK Prime wants to give Boxing fans the opportunity to watch great fights weekly, including many undefeated prospects. Competitive fights to show prospects turn into contenders. BLK will have seasoned commentators along with current and former champions. BLK Prime will be a solid destination for all who love the sport of Boxing.

“The top five of the week are going to be the new wave of Boxing for all up and coming fighters. BLK is providing a platform for all fighters to showcase and show the world who the best fighters are!” – Zab Judah, Former Champion and Spokesperson for BLK Prime

The first Tuesday Night Fights Main Event prospect will be Alan Garcia, (8-0, 7 KOs), a lightweight coming out if Ulysses, Kansas hungry to make a statement in the sport of Boxing. More information coming soon.

Make sure to follow BLK on all platforms for upcoming information on the first Tuesday Night Fights.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

