PBC IS BACK: Tim Tszyu v Keith Thurman March 30

PBC PAY-PER-VIEW AVAILABLE ON PRIME VIDEO SATURDAY, MARCH 30 FROM T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS

Two-Time World Champion Keith Thurman Battles Undefeated Tim Tszyu in Main Event

WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero Defends His Belt Against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in Co-Main Event

Plus! WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy Lara Takes on Michael Zerafa & Top Super Welterweight Sebastian Fundora Duels Serhii Bohachuk in Pay-Per-View Opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

PBC is back in action, with a four-fight pay-per-view event topped by Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman with support from 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero against Mexican Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event on Saturday, March 30.



This PBC Pay-Per-View will be available on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oldsters and the technologically inept should know: this PPV is available for purchase on Prime Video, with or without Prime membership, and fans will be able to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

The pay-per-view has WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his belt against mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, plus super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora v Serhii Bohachuk in the pay-per-view opener.

“This first show with PBC on Prime Video is jam-packed with fan-friendly matchups featuring stars who are established as the best of their generation and new stars who are looking to make a claim to lead the next generation of champions,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu gives each fighter a chance to debut 2024 with a statement, while ‘Rolly’ Romero and ‘Pitbull’ Cruz can send their ascending stock skyrocketing by emerging victorious.

“With two more clashes rounding out the pay-per-view, this lines up as another night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that you’ll want to stay glued to your seat for.”

“This is an historic event and puts the Tszyu name right back at the pinnacle of boxing where it belongs,” said George Rose, CEO of No Limit Boxing.

“Tim only wanted the big names, legacy fights, and Keith Thurman is exactly that. It doesn’t end well for Thurman though as the world is going to realize Tim Tszyu is about to take over the sport. Thank you Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions and Prime Video for what is going to be an incredible night of boxing.”

*KEITH THURMAN VS. TIM TSZYU*

From a release:

The main event will see the former unified world champion Thurman, a long-time stalwart at welterweight, take his first crack at the super welterweight division as he faces the undefeated reigning WBO 154-pound World Champion Tszyu in a 12-round non-title showdown.

Clearwater, Florida’s Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) earned his “One Time” moniker by talking the talk and delivering with highlight-reel KOs.

He has assembled one of the most impressive resumes among the top welterweights of this generation, having defeated former champions Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Robert Guerrero.

That showdown with Garcia saw him become a unified world champion in a rare unification bout between undefeated welterweight world champions. Thurman’s only blemish came in a 2019 Fight of the Year against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, with Thurman ending up on the wrong side of a narrow split-decision. Most recently, Thurman bested former world champion and current highly ranked welterweight Mario Barrios by unanimous decision in February 2022.

“I’m back in action and I’m happy to be a part of this first event with PBC on Prime Video,” said Thurman. “Tszyu stands out as an exceptional fighter, and I've always held admiration for his performances. His distinctive style provides the perfect stage for me to exhibit the relentless dedication I've poured into training, refining my skills, and fortifying my mental game.

“This fight promises a spectacular showdown between two of the most electrifying fighters in the sport, an event that demands attention. Good things come to those that wait. Them days are over, bright lights and action are up ahead. Let’s shake up the world of boxing one more time on Prime Video.”

The son of International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, the 29-year-old Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) comes off a red-hot 2023 campaign that saw him elevated to world champion at 154-pounds while defeating former world champion Tony Harrison, top contender Brian Mendoza and former title challenger Carlos Ocampo.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Tszyu made his U.S debut against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March 2022, earning a unanimous decision. Tszyu grew up playing soccer, but soon gravitated toward boxing. The decision led to him following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Kostya, who was an undisputed 140-pound champion.

“I’ve been ready and waiting to headline a historic event like this in the U.S. for a very long time and it’s an honor that I don’t take lightly,” said Tszyu. “My father did it, and was at the top of the world for a decade, now it’s my turn. Thurman is a great fight, he’s tricky, tough and he’s mixed it with the very best the sport has seen. This is a new era now. It’s the Tszyu era. On March 30, everyone who tunes into this pay-per-view is going to see for themselves.”

*ROLANDO ROMERO VS. ISAAC CRUZ*

The WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Romero will make the first defense of his world title in a 12-round matchup against the top lightweight contender Cruz, who will look to debut at 140-pounds with a championship-winning performance in the night’s co-main event.

Part of the Mayweather Promotions stable, Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) is known for his brash talk that he backs up with power in both hands as well as an exciting, unique style that makes him a must-see whenever he steps between the ropes.

The 28-year-old rose to the ranks of world champion in his last outing, stopping Ismael Barroso in round nine to win the title in May. It was Romero’s first return to the ring since a May 2022 defeat against three-division champion Gervonta Davis. Prior to the Davis fight, the Las Vegas resident Romero won an interim title in August 2020 by earning a close but unanimous decision over then unbeaten Jackson Marinez.

“This is gonna be Rolly versus the Chihuahua in the ring on March 30,” said Romero. “I’m gonna stay world champ and be the first superstar on Prime Video. Just make sure you buy your tickets or tune in on pay-per-view, don’t miss this one.”

One of the most exciting fighters in boxing, the 25-year-old Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) has racked up three consecutive victories since dropping a competitive and entertaining decision against undefeated superstar Gervonta Davis in December 2021.

A native of Mexico City, Cruz shot up the lightweight rankings in 2020, announcing his presence with an electrifying first-round knockout over veteran Diego Magdaleno in October before adding dominant decisions over Francisco Vargas and Jose Matias Romero. After stopping former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in April 2022 and veteran contender Eduardo Ramirez in September 2022, Cruz returned this past July to turn away the previously unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera by decision.

“I’m very happy and extremely motivated to have this opportunity to fight for the world title,” said Cruz. “I’ve worked extremely hard to earn this shot. I’ve tried to fight other big names, but ‘Rolly’ was the only one to step up and accept the challenge. He’s got power and courage, and he comes to knock you out. That’s going to make this a great fight on March 30. I’m thankful to my promoter Manny Pacquiao and my whole team for helping secure this fight for me. I will leave the ring as world champion on March 30.”

*ERISLANDY LARA VS. MICHAEL ZERAFA*

Unbeaten in two fights at middleweight, Lara will defend his WBA Middleweight World Championship against the WBA’s top-rated mandatory challenger Zerafa in a 12-round attraction on the pay-per-view lineup.

Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) was the longest reigning 154-pound world champion before he lost a tough split-decision to Jarrett Hurd in a 2018 title unification match that earned “Fight of the Year” from the BWAA.

Lara returned from that fight and battled former 154-pound world titleholder Brian Castaño to an exciting draw in another narrow fight that could have gone Lara’s way. Lara most recently moved up to middleweight, capturing his WBA title with a first round knockout of Thomas LaManna in May 2021, before KO’ing Gary O’Sullivan in May 2022. Lara faced a slew of the top 154-pounders in the sport, including Canelo Alvarez, ahead of his middleweight debut.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and defending my title, especially on this first event with PBC on Prime Video,” said Lara.

“I feel like I’m the modern day Bernard Hopkins and that I can keep doing this for years. I know that Zerafa has been waiting patiently for this opportunity, so he’s going to be hungry on fight night. But he’s going to realize that he’s now on the world class level facing the best fighter in the division. It’s an honor to be on this great card that’s going to be action packed from start to finish.”

Melbourne, Australia’s Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) is long established as one of his country’s top contenders and has won four-straight to earn the title fight on March 30.

Zerafa has split a pair of matchups against former champion and Australian rival Jeff Horn in addition to a first round knockout of longtime contender Anthony Mundine.

The 31-year-old previously fought stateside in 2015, as he dropped a contest to former middleweight champion Peter Quillin. The veteran has also challenged former champion Kell Brook and defeated previously unbeaten fighters Danilo Creati and Isaac Hardman in his last two fights.

“This is long overdue ever since I became the mandatory,” said Zerafa. “I’m very thankful to everyone who made this fight happen. Come fight night, the world will see why I deserve this opportunity and Australia will have a new world champion.”

*SEBASTIAN FUNDORA VS. SERHII BOHACHUK*

Already established as a must-see attraction, Fundora (below) will return to face fellow highly ranked super welterweight Bohachuk in a 12-round fight for the vacant Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title to kick off the pay-per-view telecast.

Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) rocketed to the top of the super welterweight division with a fan-friendly style and bruising toughness in the ring. His unbeaten streak came to an end in his last outing, as he got caught and was defeated by Brian Mendoza in April of last year. At nearly 6-foot-6, the 26-year-old southpaw from Coachella, Calif., towers over his opponents, but has displayed an appetite for toe-to-toe combat from short range.

Fundora showed his mettle in April 2022, battling the hard-hitting Erickson Lubin in an instant 2022 Fight of the Year contender. Despite both men hitting the canvas, Fundora stood tall in the end, prompting Lubin’s corner to stop the fight at the end of the ninth round. Fundora represents a boxing family, as he is trained by his father Freddy alongside his younger sister, IBF Flyweight World Champion Gabriela.

“Training camp is going great and I’ve been working hard to get ready for this fight,” said Fundora. “I train 100% for every fight, so it’s been getting back to work as usual for me. I know I’ll win because my objective is still the same as before, to become world champion in the super welterweight division.”

A 28-year-old from Ukraine, Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) now resides in Los Angeles, where he’s fought out of since turning pro. The 28-year-old has won five-straight outings, including 2023 stoppages of Nathaniel Gallimore and Patrick Allotey.

This run has come after a defeat to Brandon Adams in March 2021 and has seen him rise back up the 154-pound rankings. He won his first 18 fights after turning pro in 2017 following an extensive amateur career.

“I can’t wait for this opportunity to fight for the title,” said Bohachuk. “I’ve worked my entire career for the chance to reach my dream in this sport. I will give everything to win this fight, because I’m not just fighting for myself, but also for my war-torn country of Ukraine.”