NY State Boxing Hall of Fame Dinner is SOLD OUT

If you planned on grabbing a seat at the 10th NY State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) induction dinner on Sunday, sorry. For the first time ever, this event is a sellout.

Surprisingly, more than 400 tickets got snapped up by people eager to see a 22-member Class of 2023 inducted at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Below, look at a list of the Class of 2023:

______________________________________________________________________

CLASS OF 2023

Boxers

(Living)

“Super” Zab Judah (44-10, 30 KOs) – Brooklyn

Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi (36-8, 7 KOs) – Brooklyn

Kevin “Mr. Excitement” Pompey (32-18-3, 12 KOs) – Troy

Dmitry “Star of David” Salita (35-2-1, 18 KOs) – Brooklyn

Kathy Collins (14-2-4, 3 KOs) – Plainview

(Deceased)

Johnny Busso (36-12-1, 15 KOs) – Poughkeepsie

Eugene “Silent” Hairston (45-13-5, 24 KOs) – Bronx

Tony “Jimmy Pell” Pellone (51-19-6, 10 KOs) – New York City

Mike “The Bronx Spider” Belloise (91-28-12, 21 KOs), – Bronx

Harry “Black Panther” Wills (70-9-3, 56 KOs) – New York City

Eddie “Wildcat” Davis (34-6-1, 20 KOs) – Hampstead

Non-Participants to enter the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame

(Living)

Dave Diamante – Brooklyn

Tony Paige – Bronx

Bob Mladinich – Latham

Barry Jordan – Brooklyn

Robin Taylor – Brooklyn

Bob Caico – Buffalo

(Deceased)

Hector Rocha – Brooklyn

Izzy Zwerling – Brooklyn

Dave Wolf – Manhattan

George Washington – Brooklyn

Irving Cohen – New York City

_____________________________________________________________________

Who Selects Inductees?

The 2023 inductees were selected by the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame Nominating Committee members: Chairperson Jack Hirsch, Randy Gordon, Henry Hascup, Don Majeski, Ron McNair, Jim Monteverde, Neil Terens, Jose Corpas, Bobby Cassidy, and Bob Duffy.

Next, go online at www.nyboxinghof.org or www.Ring8ny.com for additional information about the York State Boxing Hall of Fame.

Then, here's info on RING 8, sponsor of the NY State Boxing Hall of Fame event:

Jack Grebelsky, ex fighter, started Ring 8 in 1954. It became the eighth subsidiary of what was then known as the National Veteran Boxers Association – hence, RING 8 . Today, the organization's motto remains “Boxers Helping Boxers.”

Go online to www.Ring8ny.com for more information about RING 8, the largest group of its kind in the United States with more than 350 members. Annual membership dues are only $30.00. Each member can attend a buffet dinner at RING 8 monthly meetings, excluding July and August. All active boxers, amateur and professional, can receive a complimentary RING 8 yearly membership. Guests of Ring 8 members are welcome at a cost of only $7.00 per person.