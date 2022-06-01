Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

“I’m talking about a fantastic international extravaganza to be held in Japan called ‘Letting it go in Tokyo’!” George Washington Duke in Rocky V.

One of the most anticipated rematches of recent years is coming to you live this Tuesday from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on ESPN+. WBA & IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (22-0) goes up against the WBC champion Nonito Donaire (42-6).

This is the sequel to their high-level fight that took place back in November 2019. In that fight, we saw the crafty veteran Donaire land one of his dangerous left hooks, which led to a severe cut over the right eye of Inoue. Then later, Inoue came right back with a signature punch of his own which was the left hook to the body, and that sent Donaire to the canvas for the first knockdown of the fight. The fight had everyone on the edge of their seat, but in the end, Inoue came out with the decision victory.

After the victory, Inoue fought once in 2020 and twice last year, but many feel that he may have lost some of that momentum he had a few years back when he made his debut in the U.S. It will be interesting to see if Inoue shows some new wrinkles to his game while also pushing the action against the thirty-nine-year-old Donaire. One has to wonder if psychologically, Donaire pushing him to the limit in their first fight will affect him in the rematch. Inoue will have to use his elusiveness and youth to overcome the savvy Donaire and see if the knockout is there for the taking.

Donaire has been drinking from the fountain of youth for quite some time. His confidence level is through the roof as not only did he give Inoue the fight of his life, but he also stayed busy and fought two top-rated, undefeated fighters last year. Donaire will undoubtedly make adjustments for this one, and he has admitted to such while doing interviews leading up to the rematch. Now that Donaire knows what Inoue has to offer, I can see him putting more pressure on Inoue early while leaning on him and wearing him down. Donaire will be much bigger than him on fight night, so he needs to use some of that to slow down Inoue.

WHEN IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Main card: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE?

U.S.: ESPN+

Japan: Amazon Prime Video

NAOYA INOUE VS. NONITO DONAIRE FIGHT CARD

Naoya Inoue (22-0) vs. Nonito Doniare (42-6), 12 rounds, bantamweight

Takuma Inoue (15-1) vs. Gakuya Furuhashi (28-8-2), 12 rounds, super bantamweight

Andy Hiraoka (19-0) vs. Shun Akaiwa (7-3-1), 10 rounds, super lightweight

NAOYA INOUE VS. NONITO DONAIRE BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Naoya Inoue is the favorite at -550, and Nonito Donaire is the underdog at +350.

Naoya Inoue: Decision +380; KO/TKO -185

Draw +2600

Nonito Donaire: Decision +800; KO/TKO +600