Lopez vs Ortiz Fight Card: Lopez Returns To Defend Title

There’s another world title up for grabs but this time on a Thursday night, as boxing continues its exciting start to the year with a return to action for Teofimo Lopez after eight months out of the ring.

Lopez won the WBO super lightweight title last year in a shock victory over Josh Taylor and now he returns to defend the title. He’ll also be eyeing up a future unification fight down the line.

Las Vegas has been home to many of boxing’s biggest and most exciting nights and the boxing fight card on Thursday is no different.

The Lopez vs Ortiz fight card isn’t just about the main event though, and we’ve got all the news ahead of Thursday.

Lopez vs Ortiz Fight Card: Everything You Need To Know

The boxing fight card on Thursday features Lopez in what could be his gateway to a huge fight later this year. The super lightweight division is stacked with talent and a win for Lopez may set up a unification fight.

There are some other interesting fights to be found on the boxing fight card this week and we’ll be taking you through it.

Lopez vs Ortiz Co-Main and Main Events

Super Lightweight: Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza

It’s a return to the ring for Lopez just months after he initially suggested that the Taylor victory would be his last fight. After that he was threatened with handing over the WBO world title but he clarified that he would be fighting again.

He has also faced some personal problems in recent times but that won’t stop him looking to unify titles in the future.

The 26 year old has won his two most recent fights by going the distance, with the win over Sandor Martin not being a particularly impressive performance. However, 13 of his 19 fights have come via stoppage, so he’s usually worth watching.

Ortiz was beaten by Vasyl Lomachenko, who himself lost to Lopez, in 2022 and is making his first assault on a world title. Outside of the Lomachenko defeat, he’s never fought at the same level as Lopez.

The 27 year old has only had one bout since the Lomachenko defeat, which he won by decision, and his overall record is 17-1-1. He’ll be out to cause an upset and deny boxing of a potential Lopez vs Davin Haney fight later in the year.

The co-main event features Olympic silver medalist Davis as he continues his attempts to get up to world level in the professional ranks.

Davis faces easily his toughest task to date as he takes on former two weight world champions Jose Pedraza in Las Vegas and will be hoping to get the biggest win of his career so far on the Lopez vs Ortiz fight card.

A win for the ex Olympian on Thursday night could lead to him getting a world title shot of his own later in 2024, with a few of the four world belts currently vacant and the 24 year old already ranked with some of the sanctioning bodies.

Lopez vs Ortiz Main Card

Super lightweight: Teofimo Lopez (19-1-0) vs Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1)

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis (9-0-0) vs Jose Pedraza (29-5-1)

Lightweight: George Acosta (17-1-0) vs Rene Tellez Giron (18-3-0)

Super lightweight: Abdullah Mason (11-0-0) vs Benjamin Gurment (18-3-0)

Lightweight: Charlie Sheehy (8-0-0) vs Abdel Sauceda (8-0-3)

Middleweight: Javier Martinez (9-0-1) vs Raul Salomon (12-2-0)

Super lightweight: Alan Garcia (10-0-0) vs Tomas Ornelas (7-3-0)

Heavyweight: Antonio Zepeda (6-1-0) vs Lemis Isom Riley (3-2-0)

Super lightweight: Art Barrera Jr (2-0-0) vs Michael Portales (3-2-1)

The Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, plays host to the midweek boxing on Thursday night and there is plenty on the boxing fight card for fans to enjoy.

The super lightweight and lightweight divisions will both be put on notice if the two favorites in the co-main and main events come out on top.

Match Ups to Watch Out for on the Lopez vs Ortiz Fight Card Tonight

For us the Davis vs Pedraza fight leads the highlights on the boxing fight card this weekend, with the younger man stepping up in quality of opponent in order to test himself.

At 34 years old, Pedraza isn’t in the form that led him to two world titles at lightweight and super featherweight. He hasn’t won any of his previous three fights, with two losses and a draw with Richard Commey since he beat Julian Rodriguez in 2021.

Davis will no doubt be looking to finish the fight inside the distance and put on an entertaining performance in Las Vegas.

Even bigger fights await him if he can win, he’s been linked to fellow hot young prospect Floyd Schofield, whilst British hot prospect Adam Azim has also brought up the American as an opponent. With Haney having moved up from the division, there are chances for world title fights ahead but first he must get past Pedraza.