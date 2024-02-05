Lopez vs Ortiz Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

There’s world title action on Thursday night as Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO super lightweight world title in Las Vegas. There’s good news for anyone who wants to see the action live, with Lopez vs Ortiz tickets still available.

Lopez is back in action for the first time in 2024, after winning his latest world title by defeating Josh Taylor last year. The potential of a unification fight with one of the division’s other top fighters could be in his future if he defends the title.

We’ve got all the boxing tickets news ahead of Thursday night’s fight for you right here.

Lopez vs Ortiz Tickets: Everything You Need To Know For This Weekend’s Boxing

The Michelob Ultra Arena, formerly known as Mandalay Bay Events Center has been home to some of boxing’s biggest nights over the years. Most recently it saw David Benavidez defend his super middleweight world title against Demetrius Andrade back in November.

It’s a 12,000 seat arena but the fact that it’s a midweek fight might be why there are still plenty of Lopez vs Ortiz tickets available for Thursday.

AXS.com is the official home of boxing tickets for the fight card and Lopez vs Ortiz tickets start at $54, which is to sit on the first tier.

If you want a better view of the action you can also buy tickets at $79 on the same tier.

There are even seats available on the floor and if you want the boxing fight tickets towards the back of the floor then you’ll be paying $154.

But if you want to get really close to the action and want to know how much boxing tickets are, then you’ll be spending $454 for one of the final 11 seats in the closest possible sections.

AXS.com’s resale section also has tickets available from as little as $54 for the first tier and as as much as $865 for the second row.

You’ll want to get your Lopez vs Ortiz tickets as fast as possible before the action kicks off on Thursday night.

Lopez vs Ortiz Tickets: Lopez’s Return And Davis Looks To Build

For those wondering if it’s worth getting Lopez vs Ortiz tickets for Thursday then there are two big reasons to pick up some boxing tickets for Las Vegas. Of course there’s the main event but one other big name appears on the bill too.

It’s has to only be due to the midweek nature of this event which is why the boxing tickets haven’t flown off AXS.com by now.

Lopez’s return to action after several months out is the most intriguing part of the night and whether or not he can live up to the win over Taylor and the victories over Richard Commey and Vasyl Lomachenko. Or will his performance mirror the loss to George Kambossos Jr and the poor outing in beating Sandor Martin?

Elsewhere Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis continues his professional career with a fight against former two weight world champion Jose Pedraza. A win over the Puerto Rican could set him up for some huge fights later in the year.