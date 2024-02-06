Lopez vs Ortiz Press Conference: A Book Steals the Show

The Lopez vs Ortiz press conference that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada today was one of the more unique press conferences we've seen in recent memory — albeit not because of what was said.

Rather, the most notable Lopez vs Ortiz news from this boxing press conference is that Teofimo Lopez showed how laser-focused he can be — by reading a book throughout the event's first half.

While Lopez did put the book down once it was his turn to speak, most of what he had to say displayed the serene mind state he seems to be entering this upcoming WBO World Super Lightweight Title fight with.

Lopez vs Ortiz Press Conference: Respect Shown Between the Headliners

While it was the “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee” book that held Teofimo Lopez's attention during the first part of the Lopez vs Ortiz press conference, his opponent didn't seem to take Lopez's distraction as an insult to him.

In fact, despite the history between them two, both main event fighters from this boxing press conference uttered many words of mutual respect between them.

Jamaine Ortiz's calm demeanor was also referenced during the press conference — which was out in full force while the challenger was speaking.

Yet, in spite of the “calm before the storm” mentality that Ortiz is taking into Saturday's fight with him, he also made it clear that he intends to take Lopez's head off while in the ring, and plans to go to sleep Saturday night as the new WBO World Super Lightweight champion.

As for Lopez, he stated that the rollercoaster of ups and downs his career has been thus far has produced experience that Ortiz can't compete with — and that experience edge will be the reason he emerges victorious on Saturday night.

Top Rank Press Conference: Davis Makes It Clear That He's Different

Perhaps the best performance from the Lopez vs Ortiz press conference came from Keyshawn Davis, the undefeated American boxer who is one half of this Top Rank card's main event.

Much was mentioned during the boxing press conference about Davis' opponent, Jose Pedraza, having much more professional fighting experience than him. Yet, Davis asserted that none of that prior experience matters, because Pedraza has never fought a boxer quite like Davis before.

Whether that sentiment will ultimately ring true is anybody's guess — but there's no question that Davis is full of confidence, heading into what is surely the biggest spotlight he has ever had in his brief professional career.

The Lopez vs Ortiz press conference concluded with face-offs, which displayed equal amounts of intensity and respect shown between all four fighters that were included in the boxing press conference.

With all of the Lopez vs Ortiz news (as it pertains to the press conference) now in the rearview mirror, we must wait patiently for this fight card's weigh in tomorrow, then for the event itself to take place on Thursday.

With the NFL Super Bowl in town, all eyes of the sporting world are on Las Vegas this week — and this Lopez vs Ortiz fight is the perfect start to the festivities.